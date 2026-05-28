HydroBlok Advances Simplified Wall Construction with New Direct-to-Stud Capability

HydroBlok's HB One Backer CI installed directly over Tyvek HomeWrap — removing a layer from the traditional wall assembly in non-shear sections.

New testing confirms HB One Backer CI installs direct-to-stud in non-shear wall sections — simplifying assemblies, supporting continuous insulation and stucco.

This represents a meaningful shift toward simpler, more integrated wall construction.” — Colin House, CEO of HydroBlok

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HydroBlok , a manufacturer of lightweight, waterproof construction systems, today announced that its HB One Backer CI panel has passed testing for direct-to-stud installation in non-shear wall applications — a breakthrough that removes another costly layer from the traditional wall assembly — while delivering built-in continuous insulation (CI).The construction industry has faced decades of increasing wall complexity. Evolving energy codes, labor shortages and growing CI requirements have contributed to builders assembling walls with more layers, more materials and more labor at exactly the moment skilled crews are hardest to find. HydroBlok's direct-to-stud capability now allows construction crews to address all of those challenges simultaneously — removing layers from the wall and consolidating multiple functions into a single integrated system.Wall complexity is increasingly code-driven. Under the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), continuous insulation is progressively embedded into the prescriptive path for wood- and steel-framed walls to reduce thermal bridging through framing — part of a steady tightening that has moved continuous insulation from an optional upgrade to a routine path to compliance. As energy codes continue to tighten, continuous insulation is increasingly central to code-compliant construction.Importantly, HydroBlok aligns with the way crews traditionally build. In fact, building envelope sequencing remains familiar: the water-resistive barrier is installed as is common on jobsites today, with HB One Backer CI applied over the framing in approved non-shear sections.With the new direct-to-stud capability, HB One Backer CI can be installed directly to wood framing in designated non-shear wall sections, covering around 80% of the wall surface. The product itself did not fundamentally change. Rather, its role in the wall assembly has been approved to evolve. Structural sheathing continues to be used wherever it is required by engineering, code or project conditions, such as shear and braced-wall lines. This expands where the panel can be applied without changing the structural requirements that govern those areas.“This represents a meaningful shift toward simpler, more integrated wall construction,” said Colin House, CEO of HydroBlok. “The industry has been moving toward more complex walls driven by energy codes and continuous insulation requirements, and HydroBlok Direct-to-Stud changes that equation. Builders can now remove a layer from the wall — simplifying stucco installation while achieving a built-in path to energy-code compliance — all with a single integrated system.”For stucco — among the fastest-growing exterior cladding segments in residential construction — HB One Backer CI integrates a secondary water-resistive barrier, continuous insulation, lath and scratch coat into a single panel. The new direct-to-stud capability adds another functional layer by allowing the panel to serve as the non-shear substrate in approved assemblies. This evolved system creates a 5-in-1 panel that further simplifies the wall while reducing the trades, layers and labor traditionally required for stucco.For mechanically fastened cladding such as fiber cement and vinyl siding, HB One Backer CI is compatible with siding manufacturers' prescriptive continuous insulation installation methods. Builders gain continuous insulation and a secondary water-resistive barrier in a single layer, while their cladding installs in a familiar process.“What makes this meaningful is that it simplifies the wall without requiring crews to relearn how they build,” said Alex Gillespie, chief product officer at HydroBlok. “Energy codes are making continuous insulation a standard requirement, yet builders don't desire increased complexity. HB One Backer CI delivers continuous insulation, water management and stucco simplification in fewer layers — and a familiar install sequence — making high-performance walls easier to build, not harder.”HB One Backer CI is recognized for code compliance through ICC, with full evaluation documentation for the direct-to-stud application forthcoming. Builders, architects, engineers and code officials should reference applicable ICC documentation, local code requirements and project-specific design conditions when evaluating assemblies.To learn more about HydroBlok, visit www.hydroblok.com About HydroBlokFounded in 2009, HydroBlok is a manufacturer of lightweight, waterproof construction systems designed to simplify installation while improving building performance and durability. Manufactured in Utah, HydroBlok products are used in residential and commercial construction applications and are engineered to improve jobsite efficiency while supporting modern building envelope performance standards. For more information, visit www.hydroblok.com

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