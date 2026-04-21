HydroBlok Expands U.S. Distribution Through Partnership with Weatherization Partners, Ltd.

HydroBlok, a manufacturer of lightweight, waterproof construction systems, has partnered with Weatherization Partners, Ltd. (WPL), an award-winning building materials distributor, to expand access to its exterior wall systems.

HydroBlok, a manufacturer of lightweight, waterproof construction systems, today announced a distribution partnership with Weatherization Partners, Ltd.

Distribution matters most when it connects building science to what actually happens on the jobsite. Weatherization Partners understands how wall systems perform in the the field.” — Colin House, CEO of HydroBlok

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HydroBlok , a manufacturer of lightweight, waterproof construction systems, today announced a distribution partnership with Weatherization Partners, Ltd. (WPL), an award-winning wholesale building materials distributor, expanding access to HydroBlok exterior wall systems for builders, contractors, developers and architects across the South and Southwest United States.At a time when wall assemblies are becoming more complex, labor-constrained, and performance-driven, HydroBlok and WPL are aligning to deliver a simpler, smarter solution—one that reduces steps in the field while improving building envelope performance.“Distribution matters most when it connects building science to what actually happens on the jobsite,” said Colin House, CEO of HydroBlok. “Weatherization Partners understands how wall systems perform in the field and has built deep relationships across the South and Southwest. That combination of regional expertise and hands-on support makes them the right partner as we expand access to HydroBlok exterior wall systems.”WPL has built a reputation around building envelope expertise and field-focused support, providing jobsite training, installation demonstrations and technical guidance to help contractors execute critical weatherization and wall system details correctly in the field. One of the original distributors of DuPont™ Tyvek, WPL has long been recognized for its expertise in weatherization systems and building envelope performance.“Across the South and Southwest, builders are balancing tougher climate demands, tighter energy expectations and assemblies that often add complexity in the field,” said Jason Moyer, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Weatherization Partners, Ltd. “HydroBlok gives us a solution that helps simplify the wall, improve jobsite execution and support the kind of building envelope performance our customers are being asked to deliver.”Execution is already underway. Through WPL’s partner network, ABC Supply Co., Inc. has begun placing initial stocking orders—marking the first wave of market activation and signaling strong early demand for HydroBlok’s integrated wall system across key regions.HydroBlok’s exterior wall portfolio includes HB One Backer CI, a 4-in-1 continuous insulation wall system designed to simplify stucco and stone veneer assemblies by integrating multiple wall components into a single panel. The system is designed to reduce installation steps, support moisture management and improve jobsite predictability.To learn more about HydroBlok, visit www.hydroblok.com About HydroBlokFounded in 2009, HydroBlok is a manufacturer of lightweight, waterproof construction systems designed to simplify installation while improving building performance and durability. Manufactured in Utah, HydroBlok products are used in residential and commercial construction applications and are engineered to improve jobsite efficiency while supporting modern building envelope performance standards. For more information, visit www.hydroblok.com About Weatherization Partners, Ltd.Founded in 1949, Weatherization Partners, Ltd. (WPL) is a wholesale building materials distributor specializing in high-performance building envelope and weatherization systems. Serving builders, contractors and architects across several states in the Central, Southern, Southwestern and Western United States, WPL provides product distribution supported by field-based training, installation guidance and building-science expertise. For more information, visit www.weatherizationpartners.com

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