HydroBlok Names Kleber & Associates Agency of Record

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleber & Associates (K&A), a full-service marketing and public relations agency focused exclusively on the building products industry, has been selected as agency of record by HydroBlok , a national manufacturer of innovative, all-in-one lightweight construction wall systems including wall boards, panels, platforms and assembly components.In its newly appointed role, K&A will lead HydroBlok’s integrated communications strategy, including public relations, content development, influencer engagement, sales and marketing alignment, demand generation, and support for new product introductions, as the brand accelerates national growth and expands its presence in exterior wall system applications.“We strive to become a Category of One in the exterior wall system space by defining the future of smarter, faster, and safer construction.” said Colin House, CEO of HydroBlok. “The complex ‘race to the exterior’ has finally been won.”As buildings grow more complex and energy compliance more stringent, the HB One Backer CI sets a new standard for a 4-in-1 wall system, simplifying the wall assembly.Engineered as an all-in-one lightweight, waterproof construction wall system, HydroBlok solutions are designed to simplify construction by streamlining installation, reducing labor demands, and delivering consistent performance across exterior stucco and stone veneer wall assemblies. The company’s HB One CI board addresses common jobsite challenges by combining multiple construction steps into a single, integrated solution.“Kleber & Associates understands how to build awareness and trust for new construction systems, and their category expertise will be instrumental as we scale adoption across the U.S. market,” House said.“To partner with a brand that is challenging traditional construction methods and raising expectations for performance and efficiency is incredibly exciting,” said Steve Kleber, president of Kleber & Associates. “HydroBlok is creating meaningful change on the jobsite, and we’re proud to support the next phase of its growth.”HydroBlok will exhibit at the 2026 International Builders’ Show (IBS) February 17-19 in Orlando in the West Hall at Booth W4167, where the company will highlight its latest innovations, share details about its new Utah manufacturing facility and introduce its broader national brand and education strategy.To learn more about Kleber & Associates and its services, visit www.kleberandassociates.com To learn more about HydroBlok, visit www.hydroblok.com About Kleber & AssociatesKleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service marketing and communications agency focused exclusively on the building products industry. Guided by its mantra, “Building Better Brands That Build Better Spaces,” K&A brings more than 35 years of experience helping brands grow across residential and commercial architectural and construction channels.Agency founder Steve Kleber is president of the National Remodeling Foundation and immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association’s Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research. He also serves on the board of the Home Projects Council and is immediate past chairman of the National Association of Home Builders Global Opportunities Board.For more information, visit www.kleberandassociates.com About HydroBlokFounded in 2009, HydroBlok is a pioneer in lightweight, waterproof construction systems designed to simplify installation while improving performance and durability. Through a focus on engineering-driven innovation and practical jobsite efficiency, HydroBlok is redefining how modern wall systems are designed, installed, and trusted by builders and contractors nationwide.For more information, visit www.hydroblok.com

