‘More Than Work’ Statewide Direct Support Professionals Recruitme...

242 providers have engaged in the free advertising campaign with the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities to drive new hires, increase retention and raise awareness about the field of direct support

The New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities announced today that its successful statewide ‘#MoreThanWork’ Direct Support Professional Recruitment Campaign is entering its third year of driving new hires to join the field and raising awareness of this vital role that supports New Yorkers with developmental disabilities in their communities. The campaign began in 2024 with $9 million funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was extended in 2025 for an additional two years at $9 million per year, representing a total commitment of $27 million. The campaign is entering its third and final year and is free to OPWDD developmental disability service providers to participate.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “We’re hearing from providers across the state that hiring is up, overtime is down and people are staying longer in their direct support careers. The visibility of the ‘#MoreThanWork’ recruitment campaign is lending to those successes by increasing the professionalism and pride of this vital workforce that supports people with developmental disabilities to live their best lives every day. OPWDD service providers participating in this campaign are reaching a wide, new audience of potential applicants for this rewarding and impactful line of work.”

Since its launch in March 2024, more than 2.3 million potential job candidates have visited the joint website www.directsupportcareers.com where 242 OPWDD developmental disability service providers are featured, alongside New York State’s own provider profile as a state-run provider. Job candidates can search by county and be connected with providers hiring for direct support in their area. More than 122,000 applicants have clicked through the website to providers since the campaign began.

The ‘More Than Work’ direct support recruitment campaign has been carefully curated to appeal to a wide audience, from recent high school and college graduates to retirees, from new Americans to veterans transitioning to civilian life and from people joining the workforce, to professionals looking to make a change or advance their careers. Traffic to the recruitment website is driven by a multi-media strategy with high-visibility and public awareness through television advertisements, out-of-home opportunities such as billboards, bus shelters and subway stations. A robust social media campaign includes paid advertising and the use of social media influencers has helped to spread the word about career opportunities.

Perhaps equally as important as its impact on hiring,‘#MoreThanWork’ is elevating the direct support profession, positioning this crucial role as a pathway to meaningful professional development and a chance to make a significant positive impact in the lives of others.

For more information about the campaign, visit #MoreThanWork | Direct Support Careers