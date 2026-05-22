Join Us for OPWDD Future Planning Forums
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
We are excited to announce the kickoff of our 2026 OPWDD Future Planning Forums!
This summer, OPWDD will be holding forums across New York State to share updates about our work and hear from you. This year is especially exciting as it will officially kick off our work on our next five-year OPWDD Strategic Plan.
The following in-person and virtual forums have been scheduled:
- Navigating the OPWDD system
- What High Quality Services Mean to You
- Planning for the future of OPWDD
You can come in-person or join us online. You can find event details and sign up on our website using the link below.
You do not have to register to attend, but we encourage it. Registration helps us plan for the events and provide supports. If you need language services or other accommodations, please register and tell us what you need at least 2 weeks before the event.
These forums are one of many ways to get involved and are just the start of our work on the 2028-2032 OPWDD Strategic Plan. We will have more opportunities to share feedback as we work together on our plan for the future.
We want you to be part of the conversation. We are working together to build a shared vision for the future of OPWDD and the people we support. The best ideas come from people, families, providers, and staff. Your experiences, ideas, and voices matter.
We hope you will join us.
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