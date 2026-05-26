Join Us at Stony Brook University for An Accessible World Cup Wat...

YOU'RE INVITED!

To New York's World Cup Watch Party on Friday, June 12

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

The State of New York has been planning a World Cup Experience like no other and has gone to great lengths to make the world cup experience accessible and inclusive so people of all abilities and from all walks of life can enjoy what Governor Hochul has aptly called a "once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers."

OPWDD is teaming up with other state agencies and Special Olympics of New York to provide exciting, family-friendly activities for match day on June 12.

Starting at 1 PM, OPWDD will be hosting a sensory tent and Special Olympics will be running soccer skills clinics on Stony Brook's beautiful field.

But there will be so much more for you to experience and enjoy at this rain or shine event. Join us and thousands of fellow New Yorkers as we watch live matches on giant outdoor screens, enjoy entertainment, and celebrate the world’s game together!

get your free tickets today

Please Join Us for New York's World Cup Experience

Friday, June 12, 2026

Stony Brook University

Matches:

Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Group B – Toronto Stadium

USA v Paraguay - Group D – Los Angeles Stadium



Doors Open at 1 PM

learn all about new york's community viewing events

visit ny's official world cup site

“Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Yorkers, and we are making this world class event as affordable and accessible as possible."

Governor Kathy Hochul

read governor hochul's news release