Upper Salmon River Chinook update - 5/28/2026

All that being said, and while the run is not as strong as we’d like to see, with an anticipated return of 2,200 to 2,800 fish and broodstock need of ~1,000 adults, that leaves some surplus fish for a fishery with a harvest share that will likely land somewhere between 300 and 500 adult Chinook.

We still don’t know much about the Pahsimeroi return, with only 4 PIT tagged fish encountered at Bonneville Dam between 5/14 and 5/16. As mentioned before, we generally see about half of the Pahsimeroi return cross Bonneville during the first week of June, so we still have some time to track this run.

Based on the observations of the Sawtooth return, the IDFG staff will be presenting a proposal for an upper Salmon River fishery to the IDFG Commission this Friday May 29th. The Commission will also entertain proposals for Chinook fisheries in the South Fork Salmon River and in the Lochsa River. Check our website for more information on those proposals.

Regarding the upper Salmon proposal, as mentioned previously, the number of wild fish returning dictates the location of the lower boundary for our fisheries, and unfortunately, wild fish returns are relatively low this year. The low adult returns require us to fish above Valley Creek to reduce impacts on wild ESA-listed Chinook. Our Chinook fishery proposal is to open the upper Salmon River on June 18th, 2026, from 50 yards upstream of the mouth of the Valley Creek upstream to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game Sawtooth Hatchery weir and trap. If approved, the fishery would be open 7 days per week with a daily bag limit of four (4) adipose-clipped Chinook Salmon, only two (2) of which may be adults.

We will continue to keep eyes on the Pahsimeroi run, and if we can propose a fishery on that stock, it would be proposed later, and if approved, open later to reduce impacts on upriver wild stocks. In the meantime, keep an eye on our website to see the results of the Commission meeting on Friday.

If you have questions, comments, or would like to be added to my email update list, please reach out to me at: greg.schoby@idfg.idaho.gov or call the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.

Thanks,

Greg