Some roads on Boise River WMA are closed to motorized travel July 3-5
Due to exceptionally dry conditions and an elevated risk of fires on the Boise River Wildlife Management Area, E. Shaw Mountain Road and Lucky Peak Road are closed to motorized travel from July 3 through July 5.
The closure begins at a gate roughly 1 mile above the archery range, and roads will remain open to non-motorized travel.
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