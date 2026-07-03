Fish salvage order issued for the Big Wood River below Magic Dam and the Richfield Canal Diversion

Idaho Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region has been informed by the Big Wood Canal Company that the gates on Magic Reservoir Dam will be closing sometime around July 5, leading to substantial flow reductions or cessation of flow which functionally de-waters the Big Wood River approximately 1.25 miles below the dam and the Richfield Canal. The gates are closing due to below normal snowpack and delivery of most of the reservoir's active storage capacity.

Effective July 5 and continuing until October 1, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission ordered that bag and possession limits be removed on portions of the Big Wood River below the dam, from a point beginning at the railroad trestle, approximately 1.25 miles downstream of the dam, extending to the State Highway 75 Bridge. The order also includes the Richfield Canal from the upstream point of diversion from the Big Wood River to its confluence with the Little Wood River near Richfield, Idaho.

The fish salvage order does not include the reservoir waters behind Magic Dam.

The Big Wood River immediately below Magic Dam extending down to the railroad trestle (roughly 1.25 miles below) is not included in the salvage order since the river has several springs that provide enough water to support fish populations.

Anglers are reminded that some areas of the Richfield Canal may be on private property. Written permission must be obtained from the private landowner prior to fishing in these areas.

A valid 2026 fishing license is required to salvage fish.

Fish may be taken by any method, except firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current effective July 5 through October 1.

If you have any questions, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.