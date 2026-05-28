Volusia County Public Library Promotes ‘100 Books Before Graduation’ Challenge

Posted On: May 28, 2026

Volusia County Public Library is continuing its commitment to lifelong literacy by launching a new 100 Books Before Graduation Reading Challenge for tweens and teens in grades 6–12 beginning Saturday, May 30. By introducing this new self-paced reading challenge at the start of summer, the library is encouraging students to maintain reading habits during school break while continuing to build literacy skills throughout their middle and high school years.

The new challenge completes the library’s continuum of youth reading programs, guiding readers from birth through high school graduation with 1000 Books Before Kindergarten™, Growing Readers Reading Challenge, Raising Readers Reading Challenge, and now 100 Books Before Graduation.

“Strong reading habits formed in the middle and high school years have a lasting impact on academic achievement and lifelong learning, and we don't want those habits to get lost in the shuffle of busy adolescent years,” said Library Services Director Lucinda Colee. “With 100 Books Before Graduation, we're inviting tweens and teens to reclaim reading on their own terms, discovering books they love while continuing to build the vocabulary, comprehension, and critical thinking skills that carry them forward.”

Students may read at their own pace and explore a variety of formats and genres, including fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels, audiobooks, and digital books. Participants can track progress through the library’s Beanstack™ platform online at volusialibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 or through the Beanstack app.

The challenge is free and flexible, allowing students to participate wherever and whenever they read. Learn more about the library’s youth reading challenges at https://www.volusialibrary.org/.