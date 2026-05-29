Community Info Team Earns Fifth Telly Award in Three Years

Posted On: May 29, 2026

Volusia County's Community Information Division has added another national honor to its growing collection, earning its fifth Telly Award in three years for excellence in video production.

The latest recognition – a Silver Award presented as part of the 46th Annual Telly Awards competition – honored the division's popular "Day in the Life" YouTube series, which takes a light-hearted, behind-the-scenes look at the people and services that keep Volusia County running. Recognized for their work on the series were hosts Kelsee Seel and Maya Duckson, along with Production Coordinator Jason Wittmer.

The Telly Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the video and television industry. Founded in 1979 to recognize local, regional and cable television commercials, the competition has evolved alongside the digital landscape to encompass branded content, documentary, social media, immersive formats and more. The awards receive over 13,000 entries annually from across the globe, and all entries are reviewed by the Telly Awards Judging Council – a diverse body of more than 250 executives from television networks, production companies, global agencies and streaming platforms.

This is far from Volusia County's first time on that stage. The Community Information team received a Silver Telly Award in 2023 for a YouTube promotion, and Bronze Awards in 2022, 2023 and 2024 for the annual State of the County video series – bringing the division's total to five awards over three consecutive years.

"Day in the Life" has become one of the division's signature productions, offering residents an engaging, accessible look at the wide range of departments and services provided by county government. The series is available on the County's official YouTube channel.

Watch the award-winning episodes here: Volusia County "Day in the Life" YouTube Playlist