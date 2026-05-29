Volusia County Offers Free Summer Meals for Kids at 57 Sites

Children 18 and under can receive free breakfast and lunch at 57 locations across Volusia County through a federally funded summer meals program running from June 1 through Aug. 7.

There are no income restrictions, and parents do not need to apply or register their children to receive meals. For more information, call Volusia County Community Assistance at 386-736-5956.

The following sites will participate in Volusia County’s Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be served Monday through Friday unless otherwise indicated. All sites will be closed on July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

DAYTONA BEACH

Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 1 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Sr. Cultural & Education Center, 925 George Engram Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 1)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m., lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, 825 Derbyshire Road (June 8 through July 31; closed June 18 and Fridays) Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.

LCE Summer Camp, 1825 Dunn Ave. (June 8 through June 25; closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 700 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army Daytona Beach, 1555 LPGA Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 5)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (June 1 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Sunnyland Park, 825 Washington St. (June 1 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (June 1 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DEBARY

DeBary Hall Summer Camp, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 8 through July 24)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DELAND

African American Museum of Arts, 325 S. Clara Ave. (June 8 through June 26; closed June 19)

Breakfast: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

BHCFL Learning Center, 1609 S. State Road 15A, Suite 1 (June 1 through July 24)

Breakfast: 9 to 9:45 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:45 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (June 1 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 8 through July 24)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

DeLand Church of Nazarene, 913 E. New York Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 8 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Possible Ministries, 355 N. Kepler Road (June 8 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Salvation Army of West Volusia, 1240 S. High St. (June 8 through July 24)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Sports Tyme Summer Camp, 1400 Aquarius Ave. (June 1 through July 31)

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

DELTONA

Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon, 2329 California St. (June 1 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Catalyst Summer Leadership Academy, 100 Wolf Pack Run (June 8 through July 17, closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Church, 2813 Howland Blvd. (June 1 through June 26)

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.

Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd. (June 8 through July 31)

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Festival Park, 191 Howland Blvd. (June 8 through July 31)

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Firefighters Memorial Park, 1426 E. Lombardy Drive (June 8 through July 31)

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Iglesia Cristiana de Deltona (Deltona Christian), 960 E. Normandy Blvd. (June 1 through June 26; closed Wednesdays)

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Life Fellowship Church, 1420 Courtland Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

EDGEWATER

Boys & Girls Club Edgewater, 650 Roberts Road (June 3 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

HOLLY HILL

Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill, 1044 Daytona Ave. (June 1 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

LAKE HELEN

Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive (June 1 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Babe James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Daytona State College NSB Campus, 940 10th St. (June 1 through 18)

Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

OAK HILL

Burns Science and Technology School, 160 Ridge Road (June 22 through July 16; closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ORANGE CITY

All Around Kidcare, 123 W. Rhode Island Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Everybody is Somebody (Mt. Barrien Church), 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast: 10 to 11 a.m.; lunch: 2 to 3 p.m.

ORMOND BEACH



Camp Destiny, 1060 W. Granada Blvd. (June 15 through July 23; closed Fridays)

Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

First Responders Fostering Futures, 1681 W. Granada Blvd. (June 1 through July 10)

Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Nova Community Center, 440 N. Nova Road (June 15 through July 23; closed Fridays)

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. (June 1 through Aug 7)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

South Ormond Neighborhood Center, 176 Division Ave. (June 8 through July 31)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

SOUTH DAYTONA



James Street Park, 170 James St. (June 8 through July 24)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

PIERSON

Pierson Public Library*, 116 W. First Ave., Building 6 (June 1 through Aug. 7)

Breakfast and lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

*This site will provide grab-and-go bags.

RESTRICTED SITES

Additionally, Volusia County’s Summer Food Service Program will provide meals only to children who are enrolled at these sites:

Atlas Academy #3,152 Fairview Ave., Daytona Beach (June 1 through July 24)

Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bethel Christian Academy Preschool, 312 N. Duss St., New Smyrna Beach (June 1 through Aug 7)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell, 813 Mary Ave., New Smyrna Beach (June 1 through July 31; closed June 19 and June 29 through July 3)

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Little Explorers Montessori, 408 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater (June 1 through July 31)

Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Warner Christian Academy, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona (June 1 through Aug 7)

Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.