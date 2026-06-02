Sensedia Achieves AWS Migration & Modernization Software Competency

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The new certification joins the recognition process alongside the AWS Financial Services Competency Partner

This designation recognizes Sensedia’s proven success in helping enterprises accelerate their transformation journeys.” — Lisa Arthur, SVP of USA at Sensedia.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensedia , specialists in APIs, integrations, and Agents, today announced it has achieved an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migrate and Modernize Competency Partner status. AWS certification is an industry-recognized credential that recognizes AWS Partner Network (APN) members as a qualified AWS expert. By achieving it, Sensedia is establishing its impact in helping customers design, deploy, and operate highly available, cost-effective, and secure solutions on AWS.Achieving this status within the Application Mobility category distinguishes Sensedia as a provider of specialized tools designed to streamline the transfer of complex data and databases into the AWS ecosystem. Sensedia’s specialized solutions are now more discoverable to AWS customers seeking partners to scale their digital operations and navigate the complexities of modern cloud environments.“This designation, together with AWS Financial Services Competency Partner, recognizes Sensedia’s technical proficiency and proven success in helping enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. This milestone marks an exciting expansion of our collaboration with AWS. We help organizations transition to the cloud using a proven approach that accelerates the achievement of business objectives. By offering our solutions via the AWS Marketplace, we’re making it easier than ever for global enterprises to leverage our digital transformation expertise,” said Lisa Arthur, SVP of North America and APAC and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sensedia.Achieving AWS’ Migrate and Modernize Competency reflects Sensedia’s commitment to invest in and upskill the team’s technical experience. Solutions backed by Sensedia’s teams of AWS certified professionals create, build, and deploy smart solutions on AWS and deliver measurable business impact.About SensediaSensedia is the independent backbone that enterprises trust to connect and govern every agent, API, and integration across any application infrastructure. With deep roots in Brazil and a growing global presence in North and South America, Sensedia serves enterprises across financial services, telco, healthcare, and retail. Learn more at sensedia.com.

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