Sensedia Launches AI Foundation Services to Help Enterprises Deploy Governed AI at Scale

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New specialized services and a standalone AI Gateway give enterprises the governance, security, and cost control needed to move AI from pilot to production.

Enterprises cannot afford to be locked into a single vendor's vision of AI right now, and yet most of them are. Hyperscalers aren't governing your AI; they're financing models for their own return.” — Lisa Arthur, SVP of Sensedia North America & APAC and Global CMO

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensedia today launched its AI Foundation Services, a new suite of expert-led offerings designed to accelerate and fortify AI governance for a secure, scalable approach to AI adoption. The launch complements the standalone Sensedia AI Gateway , available as an independent SaaS product.Delivered through Sensedia’s Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, these services combine the Sensedia AI Gateway with proven implementation methodologies, integration expertise and reusable plugins. By embedding specialized technical talent directly into customer operations, Sensedia helps organizations bridge the gap between AI pilots and full production. The result is a resilient enterprise architecture that seamlessly integrates AI agents, APIs, MCP servers and data sources with robust security, observability and cost governance.Together, the services and gateway address the defining challenge of AI adoption today: moving beyond simple chat interfaces to govern complex AI Agent Architectures and minimize operating risks. Sensedia's new offerings are built to solve these problems in weeks, not quarters.Why AI Foundation Matters NowOrganizations are deploying agents across customer service, operations, risk, and compliance functions—but most lack the architectural foundation to do so safely and cost-effectively at scale. A recent surge in AI-related security incidents, combined with growing regulatory scrutiny in the United States (NIST AI Risk Management Framework), has made governed AI infrastructure a boardroom priority.Sensedia’s AI Foundation Services accelerate "enterprise MCP-ization," which transforms existing APIs, systems, and business capabilities into governed Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. This creates a secure, reusable connectivity layer that AI agents can easily utilize, maintaining strict centralized control over security, observability, and costs."Using an AI chat is the easy part. The real value is in how to build an agentic architecture with governance and security," says Fabio Rosato, Director of Consulting Services Solutions at Sensedia. "As an independent partner, our services ensure your agents are secure, cost-effective, and strictly aligned with your business values from day one. Sensedia helps enterprises move from AI experimentation to production governance by implementing robust AI orchestration, MCP-izing their business capabilities, and deploying FDE-led execution teams that turn architecture into production value."Three Service Tiers for Enterprise ScalingSensedia’s AI Foundation Services embed FDEs into your team to guide your organization through the stages of Enterprise MCP-ization—moving you safely from an initial pilot to a fully monetized agent ecosystem. This meets enterprises exactly where they are, transforming their legacy capabilities into strategic, agent-ready ecosystems across three distinct phases:AI Accelerator Services (3-Month Scope): A fast-track engagement to establish a secure AI foundation and launch initial MCP-enabled use cases. Includes deploying the AI Gateway, integrating up to three LLM models, and building 3–10 MCP servers.Advanced AI Accelerator Services (6-Month Scope): Designed for organizations transitioning from isolated pilots to a mature portfolio. This tier expands infrastructure to support up to 40 MCP servers, maps Agent-to-Agent (A2A) orchestration, configures cross-model routing, and deploys FinOps dashboards to control inference costs.Custom-Tailored Enterprise Service: A fully bespoke deployment for highly regulated environments (BFSI, healthcare, government). Offers unlimited MCP connectivity (40+), multi-agent cross-governance, and deep compliance audits.Built for the AmericasSensedia operates as an independent partner, unaffiliated with any hyperscaler or model provider. This enables enterprises to build multi-model, multi-cloud architectures and route AI traffic intelligently without vendor lock-in.For US enterprises, Sensedia aligns with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. "Enterprises cannot afford to be locked into a single vendor's vision of AI right now, and yet most of them are. Hyperscalers aren't governing your AI; they're financing models for their own return," says Lisa Arthur, SVP of Sensedia North America & APAC and Global CMO. "An independent, agnostic AI Gateway is non-negotiable. It's the foundation that lets you switch models, clouds, and providers without starting over. Vendor lock-in isn't just a risk—it's a death sentence."Sensedia is the independent backbone that enterprises trust to connect and govern every agent, API, and integration across any application infrastructure. With deep roots in Brazil and a growing global presence in North and South America, Sensedia serves enterprises across financial services, telco, healthcare, and retail. Learn more at sensedia.com.

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