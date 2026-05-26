Sensedia Advances AI Gateway Giving Enterprises Control in the Agentic Era

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Sensedia's independent, multi-protocol AI Gateway lets enterprises govern any agent, route across any model, and connect to any system or cloud

Enterprises don't have an AI problem, they have a control problem. Most organizations have no unified view of their guardrails or costs. That gap is Shadow AI.” — Lisa Arthur, Sensedia’s SVP North America & APAC and Global CMO.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensedia, the independent backbone enterprises rely on to connect and govern agents, APIs, and integrations, announced AI Gateway , now in General Release. Autonomous agents are already operating in enterprise environments at machine speed across legacy systems not designed for AI. Without a governance layer between agents and the systems they access, organizations risk fragmented, unmonitored activity that can expose sensitive data and eliminate human oversight. Sensedia’s AI Gateway sits directly between agents and enterprise systems to enforce effective governance policies at the point of action.THE AI GOVERNANCE GAP ENTERPRISES CAN'T AFFORD TO IGNOREMost enterprises already have more agents running in production than they realize, but lack visibility into what those agents are doing, what systems they are accessing, or what they cost. Teams are running competing models on separate budgets with no unified view."Enterprises don't have an AI problem, they have a control problem. Agents are already inside production systems and most organizations have no unified view of their guardrails or costs. That gap is Shadow AI," commented Lisa Arthur, Sensedia’s SVP North America & APAC and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "An independent AI Gateway isn't optional infrastructure anymore. According to Gartner, AI gateways are now expected components of larger security and AI platforms."ENTERPRISES ARE ALREADY SOLVING THIS — WITH SENSEDIAEnterprises have successfully deployed the Sensedia AI Gateway to address these challenges directly across multiple sectors:Manufacturing (Developer Productivity): A manufacturer operating 20+ plants was managing a fragmented mesh of legacy and modern APIs with no visibility into AI token costs. Deploying the AI Gateway alongside Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers allowed an AI agent to index the entire API landscape, serving as an intelligent developer copilot and delivering full token-level cost observability from day one.Telecom (Production-Ready AI Governance): A major telecommunications provider needed to scale generative AI across business units but faced an unacceptable risk: connecting sensitive CRM data to AI models without an audit trail. Sensedia deployed the AI Gateway to safely expose CRM functionality as governed MCP tools for sales agents, achieving a secure framework with a significantly reduced security approval cycle."If the API Gateway was the center of business connectivity in the last decade, the AI Gateway is the control layer of modern architecture. The challenge now is not just making data available—it is ensuring that AI agents use that information in a governed fashion, delivering both security and cost predictability," says Kleber Bacili, Co-Founder and CEO of Sensedia.THE SENSEDIA AI GATEWAY EMPOWERS USERS TO:Govern and Secure: Centralized credential management, least-privilege access policies enforced at the API call level, PII filtering, and prompt injection defenses ensure no agent takes an unauthorized action.Orchestrate Independently: Dynamic routing across OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and open-source models on AWS, Azure, or GCP occurs through a single layer, independent of any specific API Management vendor. Intelligent fallbacks ensure resilience, allowing enterprises to switch models without rewriting code stacks.Control AI Spend: FinOps dashboards track token usage by agent, team, and use case. With Stanford’s HAI Index finding that only 23% of enterprise AI deployments deliver measurable ROI, the platform curtails the primary driver of failure: ungoverned spending."Governance needs to be present from the beginning of the AI strategy—not retrofitted after the first major incident. In financial services, insurance, telecom, and manufacturing, the enterprises deploying agents today without a governance foundation are building a problem they will spend years unwinding," warns Marcilio Oliveira, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Sensedia.WHY AN AI GATEWAY NOWGartner predicts that by 2028, 70% of engineering teams will use AI Gateways to manage reliability and security—up from 25% today. The Sensedia AI Gateway is available now as a standalone SaaS offering, integrating natively alongside any existing stack.Sensedia is the independent backbone that enterprises trust to connect and govern every agent, API, and integration across any stack. ISO 27001 certified and PCI DSS compliant, Sensedia serves financial services, telecom, healthcare, and retail globally. Learn more at www.sensedia.com

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