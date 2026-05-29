America Needs 2 Million Skilled Tradespeople, and Modigent Is Doing Something About It

With apprentices enrolled and partnerships with trade schools, a national infrastructure leader is turning the skilled-trades shortage into a career opportunity

Our apprenticeship program isn’t just a training initiative—it’s a career launchpad. We’re offering real jobs, real pay, and a real future in an industry that will always be in demand.” — Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This graduation season, millions of high school and college students face the same uneasy question: what now? For a growing number of them, Modigent has a straightforward answer—and a real pathway to get there.Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, announced that its Apprenticeship Program has surpassed 100 enrolled participants since launching in September 2025. The milestone reflects not just internal momentum, but a broader commitment: to be a meaningful part of solving America’s skilled-trades workforce crisis.The urgency is real. According to a 2026 report by JLL, an estimated 2.1 million skilled trades positions—including HVAC technicians, plumbers, and electricians—could go unfilled by 2030. Studies show that for every three experienced tradespeople retiring, only one new worker enters the field. And the HVAC sector alone faces a shortage projected to reach nearly 40,000 professionals this year. Summer intensifies this pressure. With temperatures climbing and commercial buildings running their systems around the clock, HVAC technicians are among the most in-demand workers in the country from June through September.Yet the trades remain an underappreciated career choice—particularly among new graduates. What many students don’t realize: HVAC technicians earn a national median salary of $59,810 per year, with experienced specialists regularly clearing $90,000 or more. That’s a strong, debt-free career built in years, not decades.“The skilled-trades shortage is a problem for the industry. For Modigent, it’s a call to action,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “Our apprenticeship program isn’t just a training initiative—it’s a career launchpad. We’re offering real jobs, real pay, and a real future in an industry that will always be in demand.”Solving the workforce pipeline requires meeting students where they are—in school, before they’ve made their career decisions. That’s why Modigent is building partnerships with career and technical education institutions like West-MEC in Arizona.Modigent’s operating company, Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, supported West-MEC’s Signing Day ceremony, celebrating students who committed to career and technical pathways. On May 20, the Modigent leadership team toured the West-MEC campus, where they received special presentations from the West-MEC team and saw firsthand the quality of training and industry alignment that defines the institution.“When students arrive career-ready, that’s exactly the kind of talent Modigent wants to welcome into our ranks,” said Selene Ball, Talent Program Specialist at Modigent. “Seventy percent of U.S. employers report difficulty filling skilled-trade roles. The answer isn’t to wait for the market to correct—it’s to invest in the pipeline ourselves. Partnering with trade schools, touring campuses, attending signing days, showing up—that’s how we make the trades real for students who may never have considered them.”Beyond the classroom, Modigent backs that commitment with its own registered apprenticeship program. It combines immersive, simulation-based online learning with hands-on weekly lab sessions, delivered in 12-week semesters. Developed in partnership with Interplay Learning, whose Registered Apprenticeship Program is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor and state apprenticeship agencies, the program provides a structured, credentialed pathway for both new hires and existing team members to advance their technical careers.The program launched at select Modigent operating companies and is expanding nationwide, with a scalable model designed to standardize training quality and improve retention across the organization.“More than 100 people have already started building their future through this program—and we’re just getting started,” Ball added. “Modigent is growing. The trades are growing. If you’re a graduate wondering what comes next, this is worth a serious look.”Graduates and job seekers interested in a career in the skilled trades can learn more at https://modigent.com/professional-development/ ###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com SourcesJLL Skilled Trades Talent Report, April 2026 | NCCER / BizFayetteville, April 2026 | U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook | Remodelers Advantage Skilled Trades Crisis Report

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