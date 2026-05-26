Six-Figure Chicks Hosts First Virtual 'Fishbowl' Mentorship Event Connecting Young Women With Established Female Leaders

Logo, Six Figure Chicks book series and platform Her Write To Rise

Her Write to Rise event creates an open forum for women ages 18–28 to ask candid questions about career, money, confidence, entrepreneurship and life

This is not a webinar. This is not a lecture. This is a real conversation with women who have been exactly where you are and made it through.” — Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six-Figure Chicks and Her Write to Rise today announced the launch of their first-ever Virtual Fishbowl Mentorship Event , a free live mentoring experience designed to give young women direct access to successful female entrepreneurs, executives and community leaders.The 90-minute virtual event will take place Wednesday, May 27, 2026, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CST via Zoom.The launch comes as many young adults report growing uncertainty about careers, finances and life direction. According to a 2025 Big Brothers Big Sisters/Harris Poll report, one in three adults ages 18–25 report frequent or constant uncertainty about future jobs, highlighting a growing demand for mentorship, career guidance and community support.Unlike traditional webinars or panel discussions, the Virtual Fishbowl format is designed as a live, interactive conversation. Women ages 18–28 are invited to ask honest questions about career paths, entrepreneurship, money management, relationships, confidence, identity and major life decisions with no topic considered off limits.“This is not a webinar. This is not a lecture. This is a real conversation with women who have been exactly where you are and made it through,” said Mel Carr, founder of Her Write to Rise and Six-Figure Chicks. “I know what it feels like to be young, uncertain and trying to figure things out without guidance or support. When I found women who believed in me and told me the truth, everything changed. We created this space so young women have access to those conversations earlier.”Event DetailsDate: Wednesday, May 27, 2026Time: 6–7:30 p.m. CSTFormat: Virtual via ZoomCost: FreeAudience: Women ages 18–28Free Registration:Topics IncludeCareer navigation and professional growthFinancial literacy, wealth-building and money mindsetEntrepreneurship and starting a businessConfidence, identity and self-worthRelationships, communication and boundariesMajor life decisions and overcoming fear“No agenda. No pressure. Just real women having a real conversation,” Mel Carr added. The event builds on the growing Her Write to Rise mentorship initiative, which launched its inaugural in-person mentorship experience in Phoenix and plans continued programming tied to future Six-Figure Chicks events and community outreach efforts.###About Her Write to RiseHer Write to Rise is a mentorship and empowerment organization dedicated to helping the next generation of women through authentic storytelling, mentorship and honest conversations. Founded by Mel Carr, and supported by the Six-Figure Chicks community, the organization connects young women with six-figure earners, entrepreneurs and community leaders committed to supporting and mentoring emerging female leaders. Six-Figure Chicks and the event series under Her Write to Rise are focused on expanding mentorship access and leadership opportunities for women in their late teens and twenties.

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