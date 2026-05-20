Six-Figure Chicks Houston Volumes 1 & 2 Now Available as Audiobooks — Narrated in Each Author's Own Voice

Six Figure Chicks book series logo Six Figure Chicks Houston Vol 2 authors Six Figure Chicks Houston Vol 1 authors Six Figure Chicks Houston Volume 1 Six Figure Chicks Houston Volume 2

In an era of AI-generated narration, Houston's women entrepreneurs choose authenticity — telling their six-figure stories in their own words, their own voices

Hearing a woman describe the moment she crossed six figures — in her own voice, with her own accent, her own emotion — is a completely different experience than hearing it performed by someone else.” — Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six-Figure Chicks , the collaborative book series spotlighting women who have achieved six-figure success in business and leadership, today announced the audiobook release of its Houston Volumes 1 and 2 on Audible and Amazon. The Houston editions join two other Six-Figure Chicks titles already available in audiobook format — Phoenix Volume 2 and Scottsdale Volume 1 — marking a significant expansion of the series into audio and underscoring a growing movement of women telling their entrepreneurial stories out loud, in their own voices. Houston Volume 3 is currently in production and will follow shortly.What distinguishes these releases from virtually every other anthology on the market is a choice the Six-Figure Chicks team made deliberately: every chapter is narrated by the woman who lived it. At a moment when over 50,000 audiobook titles on Audible are now labeled "Narrated by: Virtual Voice" — AI-generated audio that can convert an ebook to audio in under an hour — the Six-Figure Chicks series takes a stand in the opposite direction. Each author stepped into a recording studio and read her own story, bringing a level of authenticity that no professional voice actor or algorithm can replicate.That choice is rarer than it might seem. Multi-author anthologies where every contributor narrates their own chapter are exceptionally uncommon on Audible, where industry standard practice — driven by cost, consistency, and the widely held belief that professional narrators outperform authors — means most anthologies, when they reach audio at all, are read by a single hired voice. The Six-Figure Chicks series breaks that mold entirely across all four current audiobook editions, making a format statement as much as a business one. For a series built on personal entrepreneurial stories, the decision was straightforward: the authors are the authenticity, and that cannot be outsourced."Hearing a woman describe the moment her business crossed six figures — in her own voice, with her own accent, her own emotion — is a completely different experience than reading it on a page or hearing it performed by someone else. That's the whole point." — Mel Carr, Founder of Six-Figure Chicks and CloversyThe Houston editions together feature 29 women drawn from across the city's entrepreneurial landscape — spanning industries from finance and healthcare to marketing, consulting, real estate, and beyond. The 16 authors featured in Volume 1 are Caryn Craig, Eileen Kukowsky, Elizabeth De La Peña Veeser, Gabrielle Baumeyer, Julie Flowers, Lilly Powell, Madhuri Mukhopadhyay Vasudevan, Melanie Michaelchuk, Patricia Malavez, Ruby Thang, Sandy Heard, Sarah Ziese, Dr. Tangela Harris, Trisha Stetzel, Wendy Nguyen, and Zalla Otten.Volume 2 features 13 additional Houston voices: Amanda Flannery, Bobbie Burkeen, Eve Peña, Jennifer Bryant Sampa, Jessica Reeves, Karen Almonte Rundlof, Laura Moore, Megan Pearl, Monique Da Sant-Crawford, Renee Stewart, Sarah Magruder, Val Vick, and Veronica Villafana. Each chapter delivers the pivotal moments, hard-won lessons, and strategies that helped these women achieve financial success and lasting impact — and listeners will hear all of it directly from the women themselves.A third Houston volume is on its way. Six-Figure Chicks Houston Volume 3 is currently in production and will feature the stories of Cassandra K. Moody, Cicely Mitchell, Dolon Basak Gundoju, Erin Throckmorton, Geraldine Gray, Ginger Lichtental, Jamilah Robinson, Kara Gregory, Leslie Armentrout, Liz Thomas, Mindy Whitaker, Natalie Saikowski Goertz, Re Kenebrew, Sajal Javid, and Ursula Tachie-Menson — each of whom will record her own chapter in keeping with the series tradition.Six-Figure Chicks Houston Volumes 1 and 2 are available now on Audible and Amazon in audiobook format, as well as in paperback and e-book. To learn more about Six-Figure Chicks and all current editions, visit sixfigurechicks.com.###About Six-Figure ChicksSix-Figure Chicks is a collaborative publishing platform and global community that showcases women entrepreneurs who have achieved six-figure success while building influence, impact, and legacy. The series brings together accomplished leaders to share insights on business, leadership, and personal growth through multi-author volumes and virtual programming. As the series expands into new markets — including city editions across the United States, a Global Edition featuring international women entrepreneurs, and now a growing audiobook catalog — Six-Figure Chicks continues to cultivate a network of women who are shaping their industries and inspiring others through storytelling, mentorship, and visibility. Six-Figure Chicks is produced by Cloversy, a women-led publishing company dedicated to amplifying female voices.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities: Ania Kubicki, ANGLES Communications, 480-277-9245 | ania@anglespr.com

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