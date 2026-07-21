Restrictions, delays begin Monday on NB SR 51 near Camelback

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for several weeks of significant lane restrictions and delays on northbound State Route 51 near Camelback Road starting the morning of Monday, July 27.

That segment of the highway will be narrowed to two northbound lanes for about seven weeks to replace about 700 feet of damaged pavement along with related repairs to the freeway’s drainage system. The work requires lane restrictions between Highland Avenue and Camelback Road to remain in place around the clock. The restrictions will be in place by 5 a.m. Monday.

ADOT advises drivers to plan for delays during peak travel times approaching the work zone and to consider alternative routes that include northbound Interstate 17.

While the lane restrictions are in place, crews will remove a segment of concrete pavement and then repair a damaged stormwater pipe. After repairing the pipe, a new concrete surface will be poured to replace the old, uneven surface.

Crews will close the right two lanes for about four weeks, then shift work to the left two lanes for an estimated two to three weeks.

The work is part of a larger project to rehabilitate the pavement on a 9.5-mile segment of SR 51 between I-10 and Shea Boulevard. Crews have already removed the outdated, rough freeway pavement and are now using diamond grinding to improve the riding surface. The treatment uses specialized machines with rotating drums containing diamond-tipped blades to smooth the concrete.

The project began in March and is approximately 50% complete and expected to continue into the fall.

The ADOT project, in coordination with the Maricopa Association of Governments, is extending the life of the pavement and improving the driving experience. The project is included in the Regional Transportation Plan for Maricopa County and is funded through Proposition 479, a countywide dedicated half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2024.

For more information about the SR 51 pavement rehabilitation project, please visit azdot.gov/SR51-I-10-Shea-Pavement-Rehab.