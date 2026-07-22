Crews nearing completion of first of four segments of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project

PHOENIX – Construction on the first segment of Arizona Department of Transportation’s I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project between Phoenix and Casa Grande has entered its final phase and is nearing completion.

This summer, crews are working to complete two new Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River. Located about 11 miles south of the Phoenix-Chandler area, the completed bridges will widen the highway to three lanes in each direction.

Crews are currently pouring the concrete bridge deck as part of the new eastbound I-10 bridge. This section will connect to the portion of the eastbound bridge that was completed last year. The new westbound bridge over the Gila River was also completed last year also.The remaining construction work on the new eastbound I-10 bridge is expected to be completed this fall.

On another segment of the project, closer to Casa Grande, crews shifted traffic on I-10 in both directions to the outer lanes on a 10-mile stretch of I-10 from State Route 387 to Gas Line Road. The shift allowed workers to place concrete barriers in the median, creating a safer and larger workspace to construct a third general-purpose lane in both directions. Additional work in this segment includes reconstructing the Pinal Avenue/State Route 387 interchange, constructing a new interchange at Seed Farm Road, and widening Gas Line Road bridge over I-10, as well as removing the Dirk Lay Rood bridge over I-10. Work on this segment began in January 2026.

Active construction on the third of four project segments, located close to the Phoenix-Chandler area, is scheduled to begin by the end of the summer. This segment runs along I-10 for 11 miles in both directions between the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain freeways and the Gila River bridges.

In this segment, crews will add a third general-purpose lane in both directions and reconstruct interchanges at Riggs Road, Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and State Route 347/Queen Creek Road. Crews will also construct a new interchange at Koli Road and that will be located between the Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and State Route 347. Additionally, high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes will be constructed in both directions between the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain freeways and Riggs Road.

Once completed, the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project will help reduce travel congestion and travel times through the area. This stretch of I-10 will be the last between Phoenix and Tucson to be widened from two three lanes in each direction. The entire I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project is scheduled to be complete by late 2029.

You can learn more at the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project website.