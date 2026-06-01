Faith-Based Comedy ‘W.W.J.R. – When Will Jesus Return’ Resurrected Through Fresh Streaming

W.W.J.R Poster W.W.J.R W.W.J.R W.W.J.R W.W.J.R

A heartfelt comedy blending faith, friendship, and social media-age redemption set to hit fresh streaming platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherwood Films ’ faith-based comedy of biblical proportions ‘ W.W.J.R – When Will Jesus Return ’ is finding new life through Cardinal XD , as the international sales agent reintroduces the uplifting feature to a fresh generation of streaming audiences searching for feel-good entertainment with humor, heart, and purpose.Directed by Esteban “Stevie” Fernandez Jr. (Forgotten Fortune, Fork Your Diet), the feature stars Zoltan Kaszas (Stage Time), Mark Sherwood (Holy Flicks), J. Tate Silver (Ghost Complex), Jordan Flippo (N.A. Netflixaholics Anonymous), William Lee Martin (William Lee Martin: Standing in the Middle), Lea McCormick (Stillwater), Karsten Tate (Mansfield Park), Lisa Fenimore (Hope’s Hollywood Christmas) and Cassie Self (Forgotten Fortune).‘W.W.J.R – When Will Jesus Return’ follows Jesus as he returns to Earth and unexpectedly befriends Laz Young, an out-of-work social media consultant and web designer struggling to find purpose after a difficult breakup. Believing he has discovered a way to spread faith and positivity through technology, Laz creates the concept for Faith Book Friends.com, a platform designed to unite believers everywhere. But with self-doubt, skepticism from others, and mounting personal challenges standing in the way, Laz soon learns that sometimes the greatest guidance can come from the most unexpected friendship of all.Combining broad comedy with heartfelt themes of redemption, belief, and human connection, ‘W.W.J.R.’ delivers a contemporary take on faith-driven storytelling by exploring how spirituality and positivity can survive in an increasingly disconnected digital world. Through humor and uplifting moments, the film tackles universal themes of purpose, identity, forgiveness, and second chances in a way designed to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.“At its core, W.W.J.R. is about hope, connection, and learning to believe in yourself again,” said executive producer Mark Sherwood. “We wanted to create something audiences could laugh at while also walking away feeling uplifted and encouraged.”Written and produced by Esteban “Stevie” Fernandez Jr., with Dr. Mark Sherwood and Dr. Michele Sherwood serving as executive producers, the feature represents a growing demand within the streaming marketplace for accessible, message-driven entertainment that combines inspirational themes with mainstream comedy appeal.The relaunch through Cardinal XD reflects the distributor’s continued commitment to commercially accessible independent films capable of connecting with modern audiences across multiple platforms. As the film re-enters the marketplace, ‘W.W.J.R.’ is positioned to appeal to both faith-based viewers and audiences drawn to uplifting comedies centered on friendship, personal growth, and the search for meaning in today’s fast-moving world.At a time when audiences continue seeking stories that offer optimism and emotional connection, ‘W.W.J.R. – When Will Jesus Return’ serves as a reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness, belief, and faith can spark meaningful change.

W.W.J.R Trailer

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