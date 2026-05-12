Hollywood Independent Music Awards Announces Call for Entries; Main Event Set for July 30, 2026, at the Avalon Hollywood

HIMA HIMA HIMA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) is now accepting submissions through June 15, 2026. The HIMA main event will take place July 30, 2026 at the iconic Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California.HIMA spotlights extraordinary independent music from around the world while recognizing the professionals who record, mix, distribute, publish and license independent music. Last year’s HIMA sold out well in advance of the show and attracted artists from several countries, including: Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa (Uganda), winner of Best World Music, and Matilde Girasole (Singapore), winner of Best Original Song, to name just two.“The purpose of HIMA is to shine a bright light on outstanding independent artists and their music … and have a good time doing it,” said Brent Harvey, HIMA Founder and Executive Producer. “We also bring together publishers, record labels and performing rights organizations so artists can connect directly with the industry.”Partners for the 2026 HIMA include SONA (Songwriters of North America), AIMP (Association of Independent Music Publishers), The CCC (California Copyright Conference), RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving), Smashhaus, Open Mic Entertainment and Ghost Rocket Music. Additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks.The official afterparty is being produced by Ghost Rocket Music Management in association with RADD, this year’s official HIMA Afterparty will feature an open bar, curated artist performances on an expanded stage with premium production & some extra surprises. The ticketed afterparty runs 10:00 PM–12:00 Midnight and will sell out; VIP ticket holders for the main event receive complimentary access.Performances and presenters will be announced soon. The HIMA is known for having relevant, noteworthy award presenters. Past guest host presenters include songwriting legend Diane Warren (multiple award winner including an Oscar, Golden Globes and Grammys), Nora Felder (Emmy winning music supervisor), recording artist J.Ivy (multiple Grammy winner), Oscar and Golden Globe nominated songwriter Allan Dennis Rich, platinum songwriter Shelly Peiken, and many more.HIMA has added simple, commonsense AI protocol. This is addressed in the music submission form, with a link to current guidelines. Entrants must acknowledge and understand AI guidelines for submissions that have utilized AI in content creation.Important dates leading up to the HIMA main event:June 15 – Submission deadlineJune 22 – HIMA main event tickets go on saleJune 30 – Final Nominations are announced/postedJuly 30 – The Hollywood Independent Music Awards main event Submit your work and purchase tickets at www.himamusicawards.com . Deadline for submissions is June 15, 2026.About HIMA: Founded by Brent Harvey, the Hollywood Independent Music Awards celebrate the creative contributions and business professionals behind independent music worldwide, providing recognition, education and networking opportunities for artists navigating the music industry.

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