Faith-Driven Sports Drama ‘The Prayer List’ Reaches New Audiences with Inspirational Story of Perseverance and Purpose

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Olympic dreams, personal sacrifice, and an unexpected journey toward purpose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherwood Films ’ inspirational sports drama ‘ The Prayer List ’ is finding new life through LA-based distributor Cardinal XD , introducing the emotional, faith-driven story to a fresh wave of audiences. Blending perseverance, sacrifice, and hope, the feature stars Mark Sherwood (Holy Flicks), Kelsey LaCourse (The Line), Michele Neil (Forgotten Fortune) and Svetlana Simmons (Expanding Your Search & Stopping for Directions).Directed by Esteban “Stevie” Fernandez Jr. (Forgotten Fortune, Fork Your Diet), ‘The Prayer List’ follows Michele Neil, an adopted Olympic Taekwondo hopeful struggling to find her footing in life. After a devastating accident leaves her father unable to support the family, Michele is forced to navigate overwhelming hardship while continuing to pursue her Olympic dream. At one point, she finds herself homeless, living out of her car for over a year while trying to support her family and keep her ambitions alive. As setbacks continue to mount, Michele begins to question her faith, unaware that she is being guided toward a greater purpose beyond the sport she has dedicated her life to.Blending the emotional intensity of an underdog sports drama with message-driven storytelling, the film explores themes of resilience, mental endurance, family sacrifice, and rediscovering hope in the face of overwhelming adversity. At a time when audiences continue gravitate toward uplifting and inspirational content, 'The Prayer List' offers a timely reminder that purpose is often found in life’s most difficult moments.“At its core, 'The Prayer List' is about perseverance and discovering purpose through struggle,” said director Esteban “Stevie” Fernandez Jr. “We wanted to tell a story that reminds audiences that even during life’s hardest seasons, faith and hope can still guide you toward something greater.”Written and produced by Esteban “Stevie” Fernandez Jr., Dr. Mark Sherwood, and Dr. Michele Sherwood, other cast members include David Tran Nguyen (Red All Over), Brian Shoop (Severance), Cassie Self (Forgotten Fortune), John Fannell (Bloodstained Ivory), Kimberly Manning (She Inherited Danger), and Lissandro Boccacci (Stray Kids).The relaunch through Cardinal XD reflects the distributor’s continued support of commercially accessible, inspirational independent films designed to connect with modern streaming audiences. As the title expands its reach across new platforms, ‘The Prayer List’ is positioned to resonate with both faith-based viewers and audiences drawn to emotional, character-driven sports stories in the spirit of classic underdog dramas.In a world increasingly searching for stories of hope, resilience, and human connection, 'The Prayer List' stands as an uplifting reminder that setbacks do not define destiny, and that sometimes life’s greatest purpose emerges from its greatest challenges.

The Prayer List Trailer

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