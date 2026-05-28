Give input on Route 221 at Enterprise Drive/Vista Centre Drive STARS Study

SALEM – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking feedback on a STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study accessing potential safety and operational improvements for the intersections of Route 221 (Forest Road) at Enterprise Drive/Vista Centre Drive and Enterprise Drive at Homestead Drive/Brook Park Place in Bedford County.

Within the study limits, Forest Road averages 26,000 to 29,000 vehicles per day (vpd) and has a posted speed limit of 45 mph. Enterprise Drive averages 18,000 vpd and Homestead Drive averages 6,100 vpd; both with a posted speed limit of 35 mph.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to take an online survey regarding corridor priorities. This feedback will be used to help develop improvement alternatives that will be evaluated and presented during another opportunity for public comment scheduled for later this year.

The survey, which has a translation tool for Spanish and many other languages, is available through June 12. Comments can also be sent to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov (please put “Route 221 at Enterprise Drive/Vista Centre Drive STARS Study” in the subject line) or to Carol Moneymaker, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA, 24153 through June 12.

The study is expected to be complete in fall 2027. The STARS program, led by VDOT, brings together planners, traffic engineers, environmental specialists, roadway design engineers, local staff, and community stakeholders to collaboratively identify cost-effective strategies to improve safety, reduce congestion, and address multimodal transportation needs. STARS studies do not set construction dates for any improvements but develop proposed improvements that localities can pursue for funding.

VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 703-259-1775 or TTY/TDD 711.