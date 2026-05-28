FRCSW Investing in Excellence

At Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), mission readiness depends on strong leadership, effective programs, and a committed workforce. Supporting that mission behind the scenes is the FRCSW Office of Inspector General (IG), a team dedicated to helping the command identify opportunities for improvement, strengthen operations, and ensure long-term success across the organization. That commitment to excellence begins within the IG office itself.

Recently, both members of the team earned advanced professional certifications designed to enhance their ability to support the command and provide even greater value to FRCSW leadership, managers, and employees. Mr. Gene “Clint” Pilkey, (FRCSW Inspector & Investigator) completed a specialized certification that was based on established federal standards. The training focused on standardized inspection methodologies, evaluation processes, and best practices used by Inspector General offices across federal and state organizations.

The certification also connects the FRCSW IG office to a broader professional community of personnel who regularly share lessons learned, successful solutions, and best practices. This collaboration allows the command to benefit from proven approaches already implemented.

Mr. Michael Steele (FRCSW Inspector General) completed training to become a Certified Inspector General. This program is centered on leadership, management, oversight responsibilities, and investigative processes. The training provided valuable insight into how IG organizations across government approach complex challenges and support their commands through proactive engagement and professional oversight.

These certifications directly support command personnel by ensuring the team remains aligned with the highest professional standards and current best practices available.

The FRCSW IG office serves as a trusted resource for command leadership, managers, supervisors, and employees. The team’s purpose is to ensure FRCSW programs operate effectively, remain aligned with policy and instruction, and continue supporting the mission without interruption. The team reviews programs, policies, and procedures to help identify potential gaps before they grow into larger issues that could affect operations. Their mission is centered on helping departments strengthen processes, improve readiness, and maintain compliance.

In many ways, the IG office functions as an assisted self-assessment program for FRCSW departments. The team works collaboratively with both employees and managers to ensure programs are operating as intended and provides an understanding of where additional tools, resources, or attention may be beneficial.

The office also plays a critical role in preparing FRCSW departments for future external inspections or audits from higher Navy organizations by ensuring programs remain inspection-ready year-round.

The IG team focuses heavily on proactive problem solving and risk reduction. A recent example involved a program that experienced significant staffing turnover during a Departmental Realignment Process (DRP). After losing both a manager and their replacement in a short period of time, the position remained vacant. The IG office identified the resulting gap as a potential concern and worked with leadership to help ensure the issue could be addressed before it impacted command operations.

This proactive approach reflects the true purpose of the team: helping to identify vulnerabilities early so solutions can be implemented before problems affect the mission.

The office’s after-action reports are designed specifically to support improvement, not assign blame. These reports help departments strengthen operations, improve processes, and close gaps efficiently. Completed inspections are posted to the FRCSW IG SharePoint site (all identifying information is removed). This creates a resource for others at the command and allows departments to learn from one another’s experiences.

This collaborative approach allows supervisors and managers to strengthen their programs while reducing the burden of navigating complex policies and requirements independently.

In addition to inspections and program reviews, the IG office also tracks concerns submitted through programs such as Dear Skipper and various Navy IG reporting systems. All submissions are carefully evaluated, categorized, and analyzed to identify any potential broader command-wide trends. Common concerns include: · Traffic and parking issues · Harassment concerns · Hostile work environment complaints · Fraud, waste, and abuse allegations · Nepotism concerns · Process and communication issues

Identifying recurring themes allows the IG office to help leadership understand where improvements may benefit the workforce and the organization overall.

The FRCSW Office of Inspector General exists to strengthen the command through partnership, professionalism, and continuous improvement. The team focuses on gathering facts, identifying concerns, and ensuring leadership has accurate information to make informed decisions. By investing in their own future through training, helping departments identify and close gaps, supporting managers and supervisors, and promoting transparency and readiness across the organization, the FRCSW IG plays a critical role in maintaining mission success.

Their work helps ensure FRCSW remains prepared, resilient, and capable of delivering world-class support to the Navy and Marine Corps warfighter.

FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!!