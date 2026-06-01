Opportunity Knocks returns with a PBS WORLD Channel marathon June 1

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a surprise underdog victory at the American Reality Television Awards, Opportunity Knocks returns for Season 3 with a nationwide PBS WORLD Channel marathon premiere beginning Monday, June 1 and 2, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.The series on PBS pairs families experiencing toxic financial stress with nationally recognized Opportunity Coaches Jean Chatzky, Patrice Washington and Louis Barajas. At a time when reality television is under scrutiny for rewarding conflict and instant gratification with exploitation, Opportunity Knocks rewards transformation. The series follows families as they confront debt, housing insecurity, predatory lending, medical bills, income instability and the emotional weight of financial shame, then connect with nonprofits to transform their lives.“Everyone deserves access to opportunity but not everyone knows where to find it,” said Jamie Strayer, creator of Opportunity Knocks and co-founder of The Opportunity Initiative with executive producer Jenn George Hunter. “Opportunity Knocks exists to remove shame, connect people to real help, and show audiences that financial struggles are not personal failures. Families across America are working incredibly hard. What they often need is access to opportunities that help them to unrig the system.”Season 3 also marks the addition of co-directors and executive producers Bert Klasey and Chris Barron, who join executive producers Hunter and Strayer. Klasey and Barron’s credits include Hoarders and Intervention. Klasey is the creator of HBO Discovery’s Filthy Fortunes.In 2024, Opportunity Knocks Season 2 was named “Best Feel-Good Show” at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards , triumphing over network hits including The Voice, Shark Tank and American Ninja Warrior. The win marked a historic first for a program on PBS and underscored the growing appetite for unscripted content built around dignity and hope to drive cultural change.Opportunity Knocks’ cultural influence is extending beyond entertainment. On April 28, the same day King Charles III addressed a joint session of Congress, Opportunity Knocks and its measurable impacts were presented as official business in Congress inside the U.S. Capitol building following the King’s address.According to The Opportunity Initiative’s grant reporting, sustained impacts over five years for families featured in the series since Season 1 show an average credit score increase of +88 points, debt reduction of 55%, and average household income increases of $17,946.Opportunity Knocks is designed to make the transformation viewers see on screen replicable at home. The series is part of The Opportunity Initiative, a national non-profit project designed to help viewers “live the show” through media, technology and community partnerships.Off-screen, viewers can use The Opportunity Finder to connect with 17,000 nonprofits. The Opportunity Coach provides personalized life and financial plans. Opportunity Knocks Live is the national tour experience presented in partnership with local financial institutions, United Way affiliates and the show’s national sponsors, bringing financial empowerment, nonprofit partnerships, career support, housing tools and community resources directly into cities across America.Season 3 of Opportunity Knocks is presented by Zip Co.“We partnered with Opportunity Knocks because we believe everyone deserves access to the tools that can move their financial life forward. What moves us about this show is that it doesn't stop when the cameras do. Community partnerships keep going. That's the kind of change Zip wants to be part of.” said Joseph Heck, US CEO, Zip the presenting Sponsor of Opportunity Knocks. Heck presented $20,000 to each family featured in the series through The Opportunity Fund.Additional funding is provided by Visa, the Wells Fargo Foundation, GreenPath and the National Council for Financial Opportunities.Opportunity Knocks is distributed to PBS stations nationally by American Public Television and presenting station WXXI Public Media. The series airs on local PBS stations and the WORLD Channel, and streams on PBS Passport, PBS.org, YouTube and OpportunityKnocks.net.Media ResourcesMedia Kit: Screeners, clips, production stills, family backgrounds and impact reports are available for download.Interviews Available: Opportunity Coaches Jean Chatzky, Patrice Washington, Louis Barajas, families featured in the series, series executive producers and creator Jamie Strayer, nonprofits featured in the series, and Joseph Heck US CEO, presenting sponsor Zip Co.

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