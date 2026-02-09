NEW F.A.B. Leadership Awards from The Credit Union Connection Seek F.A.B. Credit Union Leaders

Application deadline is Feb. 16, 2026!

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Credit Union Connection wants to give credit union leaders a proper send-off to America’s Credit Unions’ Governmental Affairs Conference. We’re celebrating credit unions’ finest with the F.A.B. Leadership Awards to be presented during The Credit Union Connection’s 3rd Annual Fab Karaoke Collab, March 1, 2026, at Wok & Roll from 7 pm to close, just 3 blocks from the Marriott Marquis and Convention Center in Chinatown, Washington, DC.The F.A.B. Leadership Awards shine a spotlight on leaders who are Forward-thinking – Agile – Bold. Here’s what we mean:• Live the credit union mission• Collaborate• Innovate• Have a heart and mind for service• Develop future leaders• Create a positive, sustainable culture• Nudge the credit union toward success• Are open to input“Launching the F.A.B. Leadership Awards fulfills one of our key missions at The Credit Union Connection,” Sarah Snell Cooke , founder/CEO of The Credit Union Connection, explained, “and that is to support career and leadership development for a brighter credit union future. We’re excited to read through the applications because these types of stories always remind us why we work in the credit union community. It will be a very tough call with all the great credit union leaders out there, and we can’t wait to shine a light on the winners.”Please send applications of approximately 900 words, including pictures, images and graphs as appropriate, to illustrate the leader’s qualifications as a candidate for a FAB Leadership Award. Categories include:• CEO, sponsored by Thrive Strategic Services• Finance Leader• Technologist, sponsored by igniteFI• Lending• Marketing, sponsored by Lodestar“We would love to have our award winners attend the Fab Karaoke Collab,” Co-founder/COO John Cooke stated, “so we can present your award to you personally and get pictures with the winners.”Nominate candidates for consideration by Feb. 16, 2026, to awards@thecreditunionconnection.com. Winners will be selected by The Credit Union Connection co-founders and an expert advisory panel comprising Jackie Brown of JB Communications, Michael Wolsten of Michael Wolsten Consulting and Corlinda Wooden of Wooden Consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.