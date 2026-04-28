MEDIA ADVISORY: Congressional Event Highlights Cross-Sector Solutions Advancing Financial Literacy and Economic Mobility

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, Representatives Joyce Beatty (D-OH-03) and Young Kim (R-CA-40), Co-Chairs of the Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus, will honorarily host The Opportunity Knocks Congressional Panel Discussion & Reception.The program will convene leaders from not-for-profit credit unions, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), United Way affiliates, nonprofits, and financial health organizations to examine how cross-sector collaboration can reduce barriers, expand access, and strengthen pathways to economic opportunity for hardworking Americans.WHO:● The Honorable Joyce Beatty (D-OH-03), Co-Chair, Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus● The Honorable Young Kim (R-CA-40), Co-Chair, Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus● Rosie Allen-Herring, Interim CEO, United Way Worldwide● Kathleen Coulombe, Chief Advocacy Officer, America’s Credit Unions● Pace Bradshaw, Senior Vice President, Head of North America Government AffairsWHAT:The Opportunity Knocks Congressional Panel Discussion & Reception features a moderated discussion on financial access, education, and coordinated support systems that help individuals and families build financial stability. It is facilitated with Opportunity Knocks on public media.WHEN:April 28, 20265:00 PM – 8:00 PM6:00 PM Program beginsWHERE:U.S. Capitol Visitor CenterCongressional AuditoriumWashington, D.C.WHY:The program supports the legislative business of the Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus.MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.