Augusta Hitech Launches Hadal AI: The Autonomous Quality Engineering Platform

Augusta Hitech’s newly launched quality platform, Hadal, engineered to resolve lifecycle friction by replacing manual engineering workflows with automated test case generation, built-in tenant isolation security, and continuous compliance audit trails to

Powered by the Genesis Intelligence System, Hadal Eradicates the "Fragmented Lifecycle Silo" to Deliver 80% Faster QA Validation Loops for the Enterprise

Software development has moved at breakneck speed, but quality engineering is still trapped in a legacy game of manual toil and disconnected hand-offs.” — Sean Caputo, CTO & AI Officer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by the Genesis Intelligence System, Hadal Eradicates the "Fragmented Lifecycle Silo" to Deliver 80% Faster QA Validation Loops for the EnterpriseAugusta Hitech, a pioneer in domain-specific enterprise intelligence, today announced the global launch of Hadal, an enterprise-grade autonomous quality engineering platform built to eliminate structural friction and disconnected silos across the modern software development lifecycle. Powered by Augusta Hitech's proprietary Genesis Intelligence System, Hadal acts as a continuous, synchronized bridge unifying business requirements, design blueprints, developer builds, and automated QA.While traditional software testing tools rely on surface-level tracking and reactive bug-catching, Hadal introduces a paradigm shift by engineering at depth. The platform applies intelligent, continuous validation pressure directly to the deployment pipeline, ensuring that every software release is structurally sound, secure, and fully optimized before a single line of production code ships."Software development has moved at breakneck speed, but quality engineering is still trapped in a legacy game of manual toil and disconnected hand-offs," said Sean Caputo, CTO & AI Officer at Augusta Hitech. "With Hadal, we are putting an end to the 'telephone game' of enterprise development. We are applying immense computational intelligence directly to the depth of the build process—compressing manual engineering cycles, eliminating design drift, and giving enterprise leaders absolute, mathematical certainty in their releases."Ending the "Telephone Game" and Analog ToilThe 2026 enterprise landscape demands radical engineering efficiency, yet most organizations remain trapped in a cycle of disconnected manual hand-offs. Hadal ruthlessly eliminates three critical areas of structural friction:The Documentation Bottleneck: Business Analysts traditionally lose up to 40% of their daily capacity to manual drafting. Hadal’s Intelligent PBI Generation automates the ingestion of Business Requirement Documents (BRDs) and video walkthroughs, instantly structuring them into precise, ready-to-build Product Backlog Items (PBIs).The Visual Drift Penalty: Nearly 1 in 3 UI defects are "Visual Mismatches" that pass functional code logic but fail the original product design intent. Hadal enforces design integrity through Automated Build Validation, deploying real-time, pixel-level, and CSS audits that compare live developer builds directly against the original design blueprint.The Manual Scripting Trap: Enterprises currently sink 30% to 50% of their testing budgets into manual script authorship and maintenance. Hadal’s Autonomous QA Generation synthesizes comprehensive test cases, steps, and automation code instantly, delivering autonomous validation loops that replace the scripting grind entirely.Metrics That Define the Modern BuildBy replacing isolated workflows with an autonomous command center, Hadal enables enterprise engineering departments to achieve 80% faster QA validation and guarantees deep, multi-layer defect detection. Utilizing intelligent, self-healing automation, the platform reduces manual test healing time by 90%, permanently mitigating legacy maintenance debt.While legacy tools merely help teams manage the chaos of software development, Hadal eliminates it at the source.To learn more about Hadal, its integration into the Genesis application-driven AI suite, or to access the interactive visual validation sandbox, please visit augustahitech.com.About Augusta HitechAugusta Hitech bridges the gap between technology and complex business landscapes, delivering precision domain-specific intelligence for real-world business transformation. Creators of the Genesis Intelligence System, Augusta Hitech builds enterprise AI solutions that modernize systems, streamline operations, and deliver scalable, secure intelligence across the global software engineering lifecycle.Media Contact:Company: Augusta HitechPhone: +1 (866) 962-1010Website: augustahitech.com

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