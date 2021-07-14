Social impact company launches robotic process automation immersion program
Augusta Hitech launches Student Accessibility RPA - Robotic Process Automation Immersion Program for FreeBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Augusta HiTech is extending their free professional-level training to empower employees who lost their jobs to COVID while helping special needs students in India through the power of Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Product engineering and social enterprise Augusta Hitech is introducing a new program this month that aims to bring applied, hands-on robotics training with an end goal to help improve employability for people with special needs in the city of Coimbatore, India.
Through Augusta Hitech’s “AH Education” apprentice program, allows participants to work with teams of global professionals to apply their knowledge to develop job-ready skills by tackling real-world problems. Their new Student Accessibility Robotic Process Automation Immersion Program (RPA) offers professional-level training designed to help participants learn and master robotic processes through an immersive, hands-on course that will help them through the process automating business processes and thereby improving productivity and quality.
The goal is to help trainees qualify for in-demand jobs by earning an Augusta IT certificate, all while working on Global Enterprise Projects that will give them the skills to land a job immediately. Located in the state of Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore has a higher-than-average poverty rate.
In addition, the apprentice program aims to provide free training to economically disadvantaged people whose careers were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, it is being offered completely free of charge.
“Our campfire in Coimbatore is shining bright and bringing smiles to the community,” said Sean Caputo, Augusta Hitech’s co-founder and chief strategy and innovation officer. “The beauty of this program is that it creates socially responsible programs to positively impact lives while helping our students access the professional, hands-on training they need to advance successful careers.”
AH Education launched this month with a cohort of more than 20 students.
No experience is necessary to participate in the AH education program. Applicants simply need to have a passion for technology and the desire to pursue an IT career. For details about the RPA training, go to https://www.augustahitech.com/education/. For more information about Augusta Hitech’s AH Education program, go to https://www.augustahitech.com/education.
About Augusta Hitech
Augusta HiTech is a product engineering company that delivers enterprise-level strategy, innovation, and software product engineering services. Founded in 2009, the company is redefining their customers’ journey to success worldwide in industries such as healthcare, travel and hospitality, retail, financial services, and more. The company’s mission is to understand their customer’s core business and then apply emerging technologies to expand each customer’s potential.
Learn more about Augusta HiTech at https://www.augustahitech.com.
