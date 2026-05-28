IAP World Services Awarded $40 Million Contract for AN/FPS-124 Radome Replacement Program

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions company, has been awarded a $40,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the AN/FPS-124 Radome Replacement Program. The award covers the disassembly and disposal of legacy radomes and the procurement, assembly, and installation of replacement radomes across multiple CONUS and OCONUS radar site locations.Issued by the Department of the Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Electronic Systems Directorate, the contract calls for the production and installation of 28-foot composite radome assemblies, along with spare parts, data deliverables, shipping logistics, site travel, and the development and delivery of training materials.The AN/FPS-124 Short Range Radar is a cornerstone of the Atmospheric Early Warning System, providing continuous, all-weather, three-dimensional long-range surveillance. The system delivers critical data supporting early warning and aerospace defense operations across the North American continent — safeguarding some of North America's most strategically vital airspace.Many of these radar sites operate in remote, austere environments where sustainment and readiness demand exceptional logistical precision. IAP World Services brings decades of proven experience operating in the world's most challenging locations, ensuring continuous radar performance and mission continuity without capability gaps."The AN/FPS-117 and AN/FPS-124 awards are companion programs, and winning both underscores the confidence our government customers have in IAP World Services' ability to accomplish what we say we will… our customer trusted us with both. We are proud to support the men and women whose vigilance keeps our nation safe, and we remain committed to delivering the performance and reliability this mission demands." — Rob Rosen, Chief Executive Officer, IAP World Services | an Intrepid Global Solutions company________________________________________About IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions companyFor more than 65 years, IAP World Services has delivered a broad spectrum of services and solutions to U.S. and international government agencies. Recognized for seasoned program management and the integration of safe, innovative, and reliable capabilities, IAP operates in more than 110 locations across 27 countries — including some of the world's most demanding and remote environments. Certified to ISO and NIST standards, the company provides dependable, mission-critical support to government customers worldwide.Unrivaled Commitment. Global Solutions.

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