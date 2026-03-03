Submit Release
Intrepid Global Solutions proudly announces the appointment of Brian C. Drzewiecki as Chief Financial Officer.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A seasoned C-suite executive with experience spanning national security technology, aerospace and defense, and professional services, Mr. Drzewiecki joins Intrepid at an important stage of growth. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations strengthen financial performance, improve operating visibility, and align investment decisions with long-term strategy.

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Drzewiecki will lead Intrepid’s global finance organization, overseeing financial strategy, planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, audit, compliance, and capital allocation. He will serve as a strategic partner to the CEO and executive leadership team, ensuring financial clarity, strong governance, and capital deployment that supports scalable growth and consistent operational execution.

Mr. Drzewiecki brings more than two decades of experience supporting mission-driven and private equity-backed organizations through expansion and operational refinement. His leadership has focused on building durable financial structures, enhancing reporting rigor, and creating the transparency necessary to make informed decisions in complex, highly regulated environments.

“Brian brings the financial leadership and operational perspective required for our next phase of growth,” said Rob Rosen, CEO of Intrepid Global Solutions. “His experience strengthening enterprise performance and aligning capital strategy with execution will be instrumental as we continue to scale.”

“Rob’s leadership has established a culture grounded in discipline, accountability, and mission-first execution. My role is to strengthen the financial and operational foundation that supports scalable growth and consistent delivery for our customers.” said Drzewiecki.

Mr. Drzewiecki earned his MBA and B.A. from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

