Be GatorWise: Smart Choices Beat Close Encounters

Sharing our waterways with alligators is nothing new in Georgia.

With summer right around the corner, sightings may increase this time of year. Whether you are spending a quiet day on the water or spending the day outside with family and friends, it’s important that Georgians stay GatorWise, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Warmer weather and longer days mean more opportunities to see alligators while enjoying the outdoors. Alligators become more active this time of year - basking on banks and swimming in rivers, creeks, ponds and lakes,” said Kara Nitschke, WRD’s state alligator biologist. “Remember the GatorWise basics when spending time in the water to ensure everyone has a safe and fun experience. These simple principles can go a long way in minimizing potential conflicts with alligators.”

Learn The GatorWise Basics:

Assume Alligators are Present : Alligators can live in any water body in their range. They are good at hiding and may be found in places where you have never seen them, especially after storms or floods. Keep your distance.

: Alligators can live in any water body in their range. They are good at hiding and may be found in places where you have never seen them, especially after storms or floods. Keep your distance. Never Feed Alligators : Feeding alligators on purpose or by accident is illegal in Georgia. Fed alligators learn to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of people.

: Feeding alligators on purpose or by accident is illegal in Georgia. Fed alligators learn to associate people with food and lose their natural fear of people. Don’t Dispose of Fish or Food Scraps in the Water : Throwing fish scraps in the water is one of the most common ways people unintentionally feed alligators. Properly dispose of bait, fish scraps and food items.

: Throwing fish scraps in the water is one of the most common ways people unintentionally feed alligators. Properly dispose of bait, fish scraps and food items. Never Harass, Capture or Handle an Alligator: Approaching, capturing or handling alligators puts you at risk. View and photograph alligators from a distance.

Approaching, capturing or handling alligators puts you at risk. View and photograph alligators from a distance. Be Responsible for People and Pets in Your Care : Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Supervise small children near the water.

: Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Supervise small children near the water. Maintain Awareness: Observe alligator warning signs. Stay away from the water if you see an alligator. Avoid swimming in areas with dense vegetation and only swim during daylight hours.

In Georgia, alligators typically live along and south of the fall line (which roughly traverses the cities of Columbus, Macon and Augusta). On rare occasions, they may be seen further north due to excessive rain and/or drought causing movement or if they have been placed in waterways by humans.

GatorWise promotes realistic public perceptions about alligators and provides guidance on responsible human behavior to minimize conflict between people and alligators.

GatorWise was developed with cooperation from state fish and wildlife agencies of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, all states within the range of the American Alligator.

More about GatorWise at https://www.gatorwise.org/. More about alligators in Georgia at https://georgiawildlife.com/alligator-info.

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