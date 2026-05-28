Mark Your Calendars: Quota Hunt Applications Open June 1

Beginning June 1, hunters can electronically apply for most quota hunts including certain youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl, dove and many others, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Having quota hunts allows us to offer a wide variety of high-quality hunts year after year,” says Tina Johannsen, Assistant Chief of the Game Management Section with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Mark your calendars now so you don’t forget to apply.”

A quota hunt is a scheduled event at a Wildlife Management Area or other state-managed property where a limited number of hunters are allowed. Quota levels, such as the number or type of hunters that can participate and the harvest limit, are carefully set to provide a quality hunt, minimize crowding, and protect game populations. Selected hunters must be properly licensed to participate in a quota hunt.

How do you apply? It’s easy! Visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com and select “Quota Hunts” and follow the steps to complete your application. Be sure your email is current and correct to receive quota updates, confirmations, or any further notices about quota hunts. If you are still unsure how to apply or want to check to see if you applied correctly, call 1.800.366.2661 to receive assistance.

Application deadlines vary depending on the hunt type. The first deadlines are July 15 for Alligator, August 15 for Dove (including Adult/Child hunts), and September 1 for most types of Deer Hunts (including Youth hunts). Youth must be 15 or under to apply for Youth quota hunts.

For all quota hunt deadlines, selection odds and more, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/quota.

###

