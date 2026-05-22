Rayonier Donation Supports Georgia DNR Emergency Response Efforts

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (DNR WRD) recently received funding support from Rayonier to strengthen emergency response capabilities through the purchase of chainsaw kits for DNR crews.

“Georgia DNR values partnerships that champion conservation, public safety and support communities, and Rayonier’s generous donation is just another example of their dedication to those causes,” said DNR WRD Director Chris Harper. “These funds will allow us to procure additional needed tools to support emergency response personnel.”

DNR staff regularly assist with disaster response efforts across the state, particularly after hurricanes, tornadoes and other major storms that can leave roads blocked and access limited. The addition of chainsaw kits will help crews respond more efficiently when rapid action is needed most.

“For decades, Rayonier has worked with the Georgia DNR to ensure the long-term sustainability of Georgia's wildlife, water, land resources, and rural communities,” said Andres Villegas, Vice President of Government Relations with Rayonier. “After a major weather event, DNR crews are often the first on the ground, clearing the way for recovery. We are pleased to provide funding for chainsaw kits to bolster their disaster response capabilities, ensuring that the DNR’s emergency crews have the resources necessary to quickly restore access and safety to the communities that depend on them most during times of crisis.”

For more information about Rayonier, visit rayonier.com. For more information about the Georgia DNR WRD, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com.

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