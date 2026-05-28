Sonja Brown Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Sonja Brown, Facilities Regional Operations Coordinator at Riverbend Correctional Facility, to Warden at Central State Prison (SP) effective June 1, 2026. As Warden, Brown will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 1,143 male offenders.

"Sonja has consistently demonstrated her commitment and professionalism throughout her tenure with the agency," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are confident that she will continue to uphold the GDC mission as she takes on her new role as Warden."

Brown began her career with the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Correctional Officer at Wrightsville Youth Detention Center in 1997 until the facility was re-missioned in 2001 to Johnson SP, an adult male facility. In 2004, she was promoted to Counselor at Central State Prison (SP) followed by a promotions to Chief Counselor and Medical Unit Manager. In 2011, Brown was promoted to the Office of Reentry Services as a Lead Social Service Program Consultant (SSPC 3), and in 2023, she was promoted to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at McRae Women's Facility. In 2025, she was promoted to Facilities Regional Operations Coordinator at Riverbend Correctional Facility, where she currently serves.

Brown holds a Master of Science in Administration with a specialization in criminal justice from Walden University and a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice with a minor in psychology from Mercer University. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Corrections Leadership Institute, Basic Management Training, Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment Academy, and POST Instructor Training.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov .