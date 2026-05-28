Tony Crapps Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Tony Crapps, Lieutenant/Chief of Security at Smith Transitional Center (TC) to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Montgomery State Prison (SP) effective June 1, 2026. As Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment, Crapps will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services, and the mental health services of male offenders at the facility.

“Tony has worked his way up through the ranks while consistently displaying a strong work ethic and exceptional leadership qualities,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident he will continue to lead with integrity as he takes on this essential role in overseeing vital programming for the offender population at Montgomery SP.”

Crapps began his career with the GDC in 2000 as a Counselor at Telfair SP. In 2006, he was promoted to Sergeant at Rogers SP, and in 2007, he transferred to Georgia SP. In 20I0, he was promoted to Lieutenant and in 2015, he was promoted to Chief of Security. In 2023, he transitional to Lieutenant/ Chief of Security at Smith TC, where he currently serves.

Crapps’ departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Mental Health Training, Food Service Management Training, Chief of Security Academy, Crime Scene Preservation, SART Training, and Field Training Officer.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.