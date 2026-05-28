Lee Clark Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Lee Clark, Special Assistant to the Warden at Rogers State Prison (SP), to Warden at Rogers SP effective June 1, 2026. As Warden, Clark will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 1,401 male offenders.

"Lee has worked his way up through the ranks and excelled in each position he has held with the agency," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are proud to have him as a part of our team and are confident that his correctional knowledge will continue to prove invaluable to the mission and staff at Rogers SP."

Clark began his career with the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2001 as a Counselor at Montgomery SP. In 2003, he transferred to Georgia SP as a Counselor and later became a Correctional Officer. While at Georgia SP, he was promoted to Sergeant and served as a full-time adjunct instructor. In 2013, Clark was promoted to Chief Counselor at Emanuel Women’s Facility, and in 2015, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Care & Treatment at Smith SP. He was reassigned to Rogers SP in 2018 as the Deputy Warden of Care & Treatment, and in 2020, he was promoted to Superintendent at Smith Transitional Center. In 2025, he was promoted to Special Assistant to the Warden at Rogers SP, where he currently serves.

Clark received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Georgia Southern University, a certificate of Criminal Justice from Columbus State University, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University. Clark is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, Professional Management Program, Corrections Leadership Institute, Warden’s Pre-Command, POST IT, and Hostage Negotiator Training.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.