Kendric Jackson Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Kendric Jackson, Warden at Calhoun State Prison (SP), to Warden at Valdosta SP effective June 1, 2026. As Warden, Jackson will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 1,151 male offenders.

"Kendric has been an exceptional leader and dedicated staff member throughout his career with the GDC," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are confident that his experience and professionalism will serve him well while he continues to uphold the GDC mission as Warden at Valdosta SP."

Jackson began his career with the GDC in 2015 as a Correctional Officer at Smith SP. In 2017, he was promoted to Sergeant and Field Training Officer Coordinator, and in 2018 he was promoted to Lieutenant. In 2019, he was promoted to Chief of Security at Smith Transitional Center, and in 2020 he was promoted to Unit Manager at Smith SP. In 2022, Jackson was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Dodge SP, and in 2023, he was reassigned to Telfair SP. In 2024, he was promoted to Warden at Calhoun SP, where he currently serves.

Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Concentration in Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice with a Concentration in Homeland Security from Colorado Technical University. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Effective Communication, POST Instructor Training, Sergeant’s Academy, Lieutenant’s Academy, Peer Support Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Chief of Security Academy, and Deputy Warden of Security Academy.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.