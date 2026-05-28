Crystal Hughes-Whiters Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Crystal Hughes-Whiters, Deputy Warden of Diagnostics at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP), to Superintendent at Clayton Transitional Center (TC), effective June 1, 2026. As Superintendent, Hughes-Whiters will be responsible for overseeing staff and supervising male residents.

"Crystal’s leadership and strong work ethic have consistently proven to be invaluable to the agency," said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. " We are confident that her knowledge of corrections and unwavering commitment to the GDC mission will serve her well as she takes on this new role."

Hughes-Whiters began her career with the department in 1998 as a Correctional Officer at GDCP. During her tenure at GDCP, she was promoted through the ranks of Sergeant, Behavioral Health Counselor, Chief Counselor, Unit Manager and Deputy Warden of Diagnostics, where she currently serves.

Hughes-Whiters received an Associate Degree in Business Management, an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice, and a Supervisory Diploma from Griffin Technical College. She also earned a Bachelor and Master of Arts in Criminal Justice with a specialization in Legal Studies from Saint Leo University. Additionally, she earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership from North Central University and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Initial Correctional Counseling Training, Effective Communication, Chief Counselor Training, Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment Training, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Deputy Warden’s Academy, and Warden’s Pre-Command.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.