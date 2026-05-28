Charles Hudson Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Charles Hudson, Deputy Warden of Security at Dooly State Prison (SP), to Warden at Calhoun SP, effective June 1, 2026. As Warden, Hudson will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 1,620 male offenders.

"Charles continually demonstrates professionalism and has gained a wealth of correctional knowledge that will serve him well as he takes on his new role," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are proud to have him as a part of our team and are confident that he will continue to uphold the GDC mission as Warden at Calhoun SP.”

Hudson began his career with the GDC in 2007 as a Correctional Officer at Macon SP. During his tenure with GDC, Hudson advanced through the ranks from Sergeant to Tact Squad Commander, and Lieutenant in 2018. In 2020, he was promoted to Chief of Security at Macon SP, and in 2023, he was promoted to Unit Mnager. In 2024, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Dooly SP, where he currently serves.

Hudson earned a certificate in criminal justice from Columbus State University. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, Tactical Basic Training, Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Sergeant's Academy, Lieutenant's Academy, Chief of Security Training, Management I, II, and III, Unit Manager Training, and Warden’s Pre-Command.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.