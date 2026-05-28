Allen Dills Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Allen Dills, Assistant Director for the North Region, to Director for the North Region, effective June 1, 2026. As North Region Director, Dills will oversee the management of 15 state prison facilities throughout the North Georgia region.

“Allen’s vast correctional knowledge and leadership has consistently proven to be invaluable to the agency,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident he will continue to uphold the GDC mission as he takes he takes on his new role as Director for the North Region.”

Dills began his career with the GDC in 2002 as an Accountant Paraprofessional at Lee Arrendale State Prison (LASP) and was promoted to Personnel Manager in 2009. In 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Administration at Phillips SP and in 2015, Allen was promoted to Regional Business Manager for the North Region. He was promoted to Superintendent at Lee Arrendale Transitional Center in 2018, followed by a promotion to Warden at Lee SP. In 2021 Dills was promoted to Warden at LASP and in 2023, he was promoted to Warden at Metro Reentry Facility. In 2026, he was promoted to Assistant Director for the North Region, where he currently serves.

Dills attended Gainesville State College and the University of North Georgia. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Warden’s Pre-Command, and Wardens Exchange Program with Prison Fellowship.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov .