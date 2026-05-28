David Stokes Reassigned

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the reassignment of David Stokes, Warden at Central State Prison (SP), to Warden at Coastal SP effective June 1, 2026. As Warden, Stokes will be responsible for overseeing staff members and approximately 1,700 male offenders.

"David has worked his way up through the ranks and excelled at each position he has held," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are confident that he will lead with integrity and continued dedication as he begins his tenure as Warden at Coastal SP.”

Stokes began his career with the GDC in 2013 as a Correctional Officer at Coastal State Prison (SP). During his tenure at Coastal SP, he was promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Chief of Security. In 2019, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent at Long Unit, and in 2024, he was promoted to Superintendent. In 2024, he was promoted to Special Assistant to the Warden at Coastal SP, and later that year, he was promoted to Warden at Coastal SP, where he currently serves.

Stokes’ departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, CERT Basic, TACT Basic, Supervision I, II, and III, Management I, II, and III, Sergeant’s Academy, Chief of Security Training, Assistant Superintendents Training, and Warden’s Pre-Command.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 50,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.