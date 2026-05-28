Antoine Caldwell Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Antoine Caldwell, Director for the North Region, to Deputy Director for Field Operations, effective June 1, 2026. As Deputy Director, Caldwell will assist in the oversight of all state prison facilities

“Antione has been a steadfast and dedicated leader in each position he has held during his 31-year tenure with the GDC,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident that his correctional knowledge will benefit staff and offenders as he steps into his new leadership position as Deputy Director for Field Operations.”

Caldwell began his career in 1995 as a Correctional Officer at Dooly SP. In 1997, he was selected as a member of the CERT Team. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2000 and served as the Assistant Shift Supervisor and later as the Outside Detail Supervisor. In 2001, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the positions of Outside Detail Supervisor, Lead Shift Supervisor, Disciplinary Hearing Officer, and Administrative Lieutenant. In 2004, he was promoted to Chief of Security and in 2005, he was promoted to Deputy Warden of Security at Dooly SP. In 2012, Caldwell was selected for a Developmental Assignment as the Deputy Director of the Audits and Compliance Unit. In 2013, he was promoted to Warden at Wilcox SP and in 2017, he was reassigned as Warden at Johnson SP. In 2022, Caldwell was promoted to Warden at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison, and in 2023, he was promoted to Assistant North Regional Director. In 2024, he was promoted to North Regional Director, where he currently serves.

Caldwell holds an associate degree from Columbus State University and Fort Valley State University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Thomas University and a Master of Business Administration with a minor in Public Administration from Thomas University. He has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, CERT Basic, Basic Management Training, Corrections Fire Inspector 1, Professional Management Program, Corrections Leadership Institute, and Warden's Pre-Command.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov .