Construction Scheduled for Hernando Beach Boat Ramp and Parking Area Improvements
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 28, 2026) – The Hernando Beach Boat Ramp and Beach Parking Area will be closed nightly during active construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 28 through June 3. No impacts to normal daytime public use are anticipated. The nighttime project schedule was intentionally developed to minimize disruption to residents and visitors.
The project includes improvements to the boat ramp, beach parking area and access to the boat ramp along E. Lake Place and N. Ben Rose Way. Work will help improve accessibility, safety, functionality and the appearance of the facility.
Project improvements include:
- Asphalt milling and paving
- Pavement improvements within the boat ramp launch staging area
- New pavement striping and markings
- Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessible parking improvements
- Installation of new nautical-style fencing featuring timber posts, dual rope rails and solar-lighted post caps to enhance aesthetics and nighttime visibility
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