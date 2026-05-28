Construction Scheduled for Hernando Beach Boat Ramp and Parking Area Improvements

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 28, 2026) – The Hernando Beach Boat Ramp and Beach Parking Area will be closed nightly during active construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 28 through June 3. No impacts to normal daytime public use are anticipated. The nighttime project schedule was intentionally developed to minimize disruption to residents and visitors.

The project includes improvements to the boat ramp, beach parking area and access to the boat ramp along E. Lake Place and N. Ben Rose Way. Work will help improve accessibility, safety, functionality and the appearance of the facility.

Project improvements include: