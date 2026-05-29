Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,981 in the last 365 days.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for New Citrus County Animal Services Facility on June 15

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 29, 2026) — Citrus County Government will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Citrus County Animal Services facility at 9 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026.

The ceremony will take place at the future facility site, 3150 W. Woodland Ridge Drive, Lecanto.

Members of the public are invited to attend and commemorate the start of the project, which is anticipated to be completed in fall 2027.

“With updated infrastructure, we will be able to provide more efficient and compassionate care, expand our services and better serve the community as a whole,” said Citrus County Animal Services Director Colleen Yarbrough. “This project is more than just a building — it is a commitment to the animals, families and future of our county.”

Contact:
Jamie Ang, Communications Manager

Pio@citruscounty.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for New Citrus County Animal Services Facility on June 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.