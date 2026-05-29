Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for New Citrus County Animal Services Facility on June 15

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 29, 2026) — Citrus County Government will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Citrus County Animal Services facility at 9 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2026.

The ceremony will take place at the future facility site, 3150 W. Woodland Ridge Drive, Lecanto.

Members of the public are invited to attend and commemorate the start of the project, which is anticipated to be completed in fall 2027.

“With updated infrastructure, we will be able to provide more efficient and compassionate care, expand our services and better serve the community as a whole,” said Citrus County Animal Services Director Colleen Yarbrough. “This project is more than just a building — it is a commitment to the animals, families and future of our county.”

Contact:

Jamie Ang, Communications Manager