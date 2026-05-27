Old Courthouse Heritage Museum Debuts Exhibit Celebrating 100th Anniversary of the Orange Hotel

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) — A new temporary exhibit honoring the 100th anniversary of the historic Orange Hotel will be on display June 2 to July 5, 2026, at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum. The display is a result of the collaboration between the museum and the Citrus County Historical Society.

Visitors can explore artifacts from the local landmark, including original menus, room keys, dishware and vintage postcards. The Orange Hotel, renamed the Crown Hotel in 1981, now serves the community as Crown Court, an assisted living facility.

The museum is located at One Courthouse Square in Inverness and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact:

Laurie Diestler, Historical Resources Manager