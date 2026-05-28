Saskatchewan Recognizes Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

CANADA, May 28 - Released on May 28, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month and highlighting ongoing work to improve access to MS care across the province.

MS Awareness Month is observed in May and is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of MS, while recognizing the experiences of individuals, families and caregivers affected by the disease. It also highlights the importance of improved care, support and ongoing research.

"For more than 30 years, the dedicated physicians and MS care team in Saskatoon have provided specialized care to patients across Saskatchewan and I thank them for all the work they do," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Our government remains committed to putting patients first and ensuring access to high-quality MS care is available for patients and families in the right place and at the right time."

The 2026-27 Health budget includes nearly $2.3 million in new capital funding to establish a MS Clinic in Regina, expanding access to multidisciplinary MS care in southern Saskatchewan.

The Regina clinic will provide comprehensive community-based, outpatient services delivered through a patient-centred, team-based model aligned with best practice standards helping improve equitable access to care and reducing the need for patients in southern Saskatchewan to travel for services. This clinic will be led by a Saskatchewan-born and trained neurologist with specialized MS education.

The new clinic will align with the established service delivery model in Saskatoon, creating a dedicated program to support southern residents through improved access to specialized care, including virtual and in-person services. The Hospitals of Regina Foundation also played an important role in helping build specialized MS care capacity in Regina by supporting fellowship training for the clinic's neurologist.

Currently, comprehensive, multidisciplinary MS services are provided through the MS Clinic in Saskatoon, which supports approximately 2,800 patient visits each year. The clinic provides specialized care and ongoing disease management through MS-trained neurologists, registered nurses and an interdisciplinary care team.

Saskatchewan has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with diagnosis in approximately three in every 1,000 people. There are over 3,000 MS patients receiving care in Saskatchewan, with about approximately 50 per cent of those patients residing in Regina and southern health areas.

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