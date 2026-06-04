Crop Report for The Period May 26 to June 1, 2026

CANADA, June 4 - Released on June 4, 2026

Seeding progress in the province advanced significantly this week, reaching 80 per cent complete, up from 52 per cent last week. While this progress is encouraging, it remains behind the five-year average of 91 per cent and the 10-year average of 92 per cent.

The southwest region leads seeding progress at 91 per cent complete, followed closely by the west-central region at 90 per cent, the southeast region at 87 per cent and the northwest region at 86 per cent. While the northeast and east-central regions made significant seeding progress, they remain behind at 67 per cent and 63 per cent complete, respectively.

Pulse crops, including lentils and field peas, remain the most advanced in seeding progress, followed very closely by durum. Other cereals and oilseed crops made significant progress this week.

Cereal crops

90 per cent for durum;

85 per cent for spring wheat;

77 per cent for barley;

66 per cent for triticale;

64 per cent for canary seed; and

63 per cent for oats.

Pulse crops

96 per cent for field peas;

94 per cent for lentils; and

78 per cent for chickpeas.

Oilseed crops

69 per cent for mustard;

73 per cent for canola; and

71 per cent for flax.

Perennial forages

Rainfall varied across the province with the highest rainfall reported in the Piapot region with 60 millimetres (mm), the Luseland area with 54 mm and the Manitou Lake region with 52 mm.

Overall, topsoil moisture levels remained relatively stable, despite some areas receiving precipitation alongside high temperatures and windy conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

Eight per cent surplus;

82 per cent adequate;

Nine per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

Seven per cent surplus;

78 per cent adequate;

14 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

Four per cent surplus;

77 per cent adequate;

17 per cent short; and

Two per cent very short.

Of the crops that have emerged, the majority are in good to fair condition. For pulse crops, chickpeas are rated at 21 per cent excellent, 75 per cent good and four per cent fair. Lentils are rated at 21 per cent excellent, 74 per cent good and five per cent fair while field peas are rated at 24 per cent excellent, 67 per cent good and nine per cent fair. Soybeans are rated at eight per cent excellent, 68 per cent good and 24 per cent fair.

For cereal crops, durum is rated at 21 per cent in excellent condition, 69 per cent good and 10 per cent fair, while oats are 19 per cent excellent, 69 per cent good, 11 per cent fair and one per cent poor. Spring wheat is rated at 21 per cent in excellent condition, 69 per cent good and 10 per cent fair, followed by barley at 18 per cent in excellent condition, 71 per cent good, 10 per cent fair and one per cent poor.

Other cereal crops are also rated as being in mostly good to fair condition. Winter wheat is rated at 15 per cent in excellent condition, 70 per cent good and 15 per cent fair. Fall rye is seven per cent excellent, 80 per cent good and 13 per cent fair. Canary seed is 20 per cent in excellent condition, 67 per cent good and 13 per cent fair, and finally, triticale is seven per cent excellent, 69 per cent good and 24 per cent fair.

For oilseed crops, flax is rated at 20 per cent excellent, 67 per cent good, 12 per cent fair and one per cent poor, followed by canola at 22 per cent excellent condition, 67 per cent good, nine per cent fair and two per cent poor. Mustard is at 17 per cent excellent, 75 per cent good and eight per cent fair.

Crop damage this week was caused by wind and heat in multiple regions of the province. Minor damage from flea beetles, cutworms and wireworms was also reported. Gopher damage ranged from minor to moderate in all regions except the northeast where there was no gopher damage reported.

If weather conditions remain favourable, producers anticipate seeding will progress rapidly and will be wrapping up in some regions. Challenging spraying conditions were reported across the province due to the hot, windy weather and have resulted in delays in herbicide applications.

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers can call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

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For more information contact:

Samantha Marcino

Agriculture

Yorkton

Phone: 306-621-1162

Email: [email protected]