Saskatchewan Celebrates June as Filipino Heritage Month

CANADA, June 4 - Released on June 4, 2026

June has been recognized as Filipino Heritage Month in Saskatchewan, celebrating the vibrant culture, rich history and contributions of the province's Filipino community.

This month-long celebration coincides with Philippine Independence Day on June 12, marking 128 years since the nation's declaration of independence. Throughout June, communities throughout Saskatchewan will celebrate with ceremonies, cultural festivals and pavilions to showcase the traditions, music, dance and culinary heritage of the Philippines.

"Saskatchewan is incredibly blessed by the contributions of the Filipino community," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "The cultural wealth, deep resilience and community spirit that Filipino-Canadians share enrich our neighborhoods and bring us closer together. I invite everyone across our province to step out, join the festivities, and experience the beautiful music, food and history that make this vibrant heritage so special to the story of Saskatchewan."

The Filipino-Canadian Association of Saskatchewan (FILCAS) was established in 1973 to bring together Filipino newcomers who settled in Saskatoon. As the Filipino population grew, so did the purpose of the organization. What started as a social group to unite Filipino immigrants became a registered nonprofit committed to promoting and preserving Filipino culture within the Canadian setting.

"Filipino Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural heritage, resilience, and contributions of Filipino Canadians across Saskatchewan," Filipino-Canadian Association of Saskatchewan (FILCAS) President Janine Lazaro said. "It is also a time to reflect on the journey of generations of Filipinos who have helped shape our communities through their hard work, leadership and commitment to service.”

"For more than 50 years, FILCAS has been dedicated to preserving and promoting Filipino culture while building bridges between communities throughout Saskatchewan. As we celebrate Filipino Heritage Month and Philippine Independence Day, we thank the Government of Saskatchewan for this recognition and invite everyone to experience the traditions, music, dance, food and hospitality that are at the heart of Filipino culture. Together, we celebrate our shared history and the values of unity, diversity and inclusion that continue to strengthen our province."

Bridging Filipino Advocacy Corporation (BFAC) is a non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting Filipino families in need, specifically newcomers.

“On behalf of Bridging Filipino Advocacy Corporation, we are deeply honoured by the official recognition of the month of June as Filipino Heritage Month.” Bridging Filipino Advocacy Corporation Vice-President Bella Josue said. “This designation marks a significant milestone for the Filipino Canadian community in Saskatchewan, providing an important opportunity to celebrate and honour our rich cultural heritage, traditions and contributions to the province.”

The Government of Saskatchewan, alongside SaskCulture, encourages everyone to participate in local celebrations, including the annual Kalayaan festivities and Rhythm and Roots Asian festival hosted by the Filipino-Canadian Association of Saskatchewan (FILCAS) and other regional organizations.

To learn more about FILCAS and the Rhythm and Roots Asian festival, please visit: FILCAS

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For more information, contact:

PCS Media Line

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-798-1020

Email: [email protected]